Clare Foges Critiques Modern Christmas Consumerism in Snobby New Essay

Clare Foges publishes a scathing critique of early holiday decorations and commercial Christmas culture, blending personal trauma with sharp social observation about festive trends.

Clare Foges has released a biting commentary on the commercialization of the holiday season, arguing that modern Christmas traditions have become culturally ubiquitous and overly performative. The writer challenges the accelerating trend of early decorations and the pressure to participate in consumer-driven festivities that dominate public spaces from October onward.

Foges Critiques Nicky Haslam Commonality List

Clare Foges opens her argument by referencing Nicky Haslam, an eighty-seven-year-old socialite whose annual list of common tastes recently included items such as quail eggs, stand-up comedians, and folding wing mirrors. Haslam reportedly described frilled cushions as hideous and expressed disdain for posh dog food alongside Diet Coke. Foges suggests that if she were to expand this list of cultural clichés, she would include sliders worn with socks, bag charms, and the phrase you got this.

Also read Cassandra Clare Returns with The Last King of Faerie in New YA Fantasy Trilogy

However, Foges asserts that the single most common element of contemporary culture is Christmas itself. She describes the holiday as a season rather than a single day, noting that it now occupies two full months of the year with glitter and excessive spending. According to survey data cited in the article, one in ten Britons began hanging decorations a full week before Remembrance Day.

Celebrity Influence and Early Decorations

Amanda Holden is highlighted as a primary driver of this early festive culture. The television presenter has showcased ornaments paid for by others to decorate her home, including swags of baubles that twirl over doorways and banisters. Foges characterizes this display as an out-of-control red-baubled disease that encourages widespread mimicry of celebrity behavior.

Advertisement

The essay details additional common behaviors associated with the season. These include dressing like a Quality Street packet for parties, organizing Secret Santa exchanges for unfamiliar colleagues, and purchasing prosecco mixed with sparkly glitter and cranberries. Foges argues that taking on debt to buy presents for children is a widespread but financially reckless tradition.

Class Illusions and American Cultural Cosplay

Foges observes that the critique of Christmas commonality applies across all social backgrounds. She notes that middle-class influencers often share Instagram reels featuring Ella Fitzgerald on vinyl and spiced old fashioneds. These individuals believe they have escaped tacky traditions, yet they remain guilty of the same cultural conformity. The article compares this to a host feeling superior because her smoked salmon comes from M&S.

A significant portion of the essay is dedicated to how Britain emulates American holiday customs. Foges points out that Britons embrace Starbucks holiday cups, refer to the man in red as Santa, and leave him milk and cookies instead of sherry and mince pies. She criticizes this Americanization by comparing the United States to TK Maxx, describing it as a place of cheap cinnamon candles and decorative cushions.

Personal Trauma and the Other Christmas

Beyond social critique, Foges reveals deep personal reasons for her aversion to the holiday season. She recalls watching EastEnders on Christmas Day in 1986, where the character Arthur Fowler had a mental breakdown and attacked a Christmas tree. This event provided a rude awakening that the holiday is not always joyful.

Advertisement

Her perspective was further shaped in 1989 when her father was dying of leukemia. Foges remembers the cheerful nurses, a turkey lunch, and a final gift of a grey flannel and Pears soap. This created a split-screen view of Christmas, recognizing that while some families enjoy perfect gatherings, others experience loneliness and grief.

Acceptance and Festive Compromise

Despite her criticism, Foges acknowledges that moaning about Christmas is itself a common trait. With four young children, she admits to joining the festive scrum and trying to bring magic to the season. She describes buying matching reindeer pyjamas from Primark for children aged eight, seven, five, and three.

Ultimately, Foges accepts the urge to do Christmas properly. She finds moments of festive spirit in snatches of carols and sightings of robins. The article concludes that despite the commercial excess and personal triggers, the holiday remains a complex mix of joy, obligation, and memory that people continue to embrace.