Clare Foges Criticizes Safety Advice Post Russell Brand Verdict

Journalist Clare Foges argues that while the Russell Brand verdict is legally significant, women must still take practical safety steps to minimize risk of assault.

Journalist Clare Foges has sparked a heated debate regarding women's safety and the interpretation of the recent legal verdict against Russell Brand. Although Brand is currently incarcerated at HMP Wandsworth serving a ten-and-a-half-year sentence for anal rape, the cultural reverberations of his trial continue to dominate public discourse. Foges writes that while the verdict is rightly celebrated as a watershed moment clarifying legal consent, it may inadvertently lead young women to believe that their legal rights alone are sufficient protection in all physical encounters.

Legal Clarification On Sexual Consent

The Sexual Offences Act 2003 explicitly defines consent as agreement by choice, with the freedom and capacity to make that choice. The law establishes that a woman can engage in consensual sex and subsequently refuse different sexual acts, meaning her previous sexual history never establishes future consent. Brand was convicted for flipping the victim over, tearing off his condom, and forcing himself on her, causing immense pain. The court found that telling her to clear up the mess afterward demonstrated a disregard for her autonomy, regardless of the consensual oral and vaginal sex that occurred earlier.

Also read Russell Brand Furious with Lawyer Ian Winter KC After 10-Year Sentence

The Gap Between Law And Reality

Foges argues that the eyes of the law differ significantly from the reality of some men, particularly when they are drunk and aroused. She fears that the high-profile nature of the Brand case might create a false sense of empowerment among young women. This belief suggests that any potential sexual partner will automatically respect a woman's legal right to withdraw consent at any time. Foges contends that this assumption can lead women into dangerous situations where their safety is compromised by the actions of individuals who do not respect boundaries.

Strategies To Minimize Personal Risk

While acknowledging that blame lies solely with the perpetrator, Foges asserts that women should take sensible measures to minimize their risk of assault. She compares this to minimizing fraud risk by protecting bank details or theft risk by using locks and alarms. Since most sex attacks are perpetrated by someone the victim knows, total elimination of risk is impossible, but minimizing it is possible by avoiding situations with men not well known to the victim. She advises that while flirting and having fun is acceptable, going home with strangers or acquaintances carries inherent dangers.

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Conflict Over Victim Safety Campaigns

The suggestion that women should be advised on safety is controversial, with critics arguing it transfers responsibility from men to women. A spokeswoman for Rape Crisis stated that those with the real power to prevent sexual assaults are the perpetrators who bear sole responsibility. The Everyday Sexism movement criticized focusing on victim behavior as preventing society from placing blame where it belongs. This tension has led to the withdrawal of police campaigns, such as the Sussex Police initiative from a decade ago that advised women to stick together and avoid leaving with strangers.

Directives For Future Generations

Foges concludes by outlining the specific instructions she plans to give her own daughters when they are older. She will tell them never to go home with a man they do not know well, emphasizing that their 'no' may not have the power they think it has in the heat of the moment. She acknowledges that men known well can also be predators and that women are often victims of violence at the hands of partners. However, she maintains that taking sensible measures when possible is the only practical way to ensure personal safety in an imperfect world.