Clare Foges Criticizes Early Christmas Decorations and Holiday Commercialism

Clare Foges argues that early Christmas decorations and forced festive cheer are common, citing personal trauma and the pressure of modern holiday consumerism in her latest essay.

Clare Foges has launched a pointed critique of modern holiday culture, identifying the premature display of decorations as a symptom of broader social superficiality. The author argues that the seasonal shift from a single day of celebration to a two-month commercial marathon is fundamentally unrefined and emotionally exhausting for many citizens.

Rejection of Early Holiday Decorations

Foges directly challenges the trend of hanging ornaments in November, noting that surveys indicate one in ten Britons begin decorating a week before Remembrance Day. She specifically cites presenter Amanda Holden as a primary example of celebrities who outsource this labor while displaying excessive tinsel and baubles around their homes. The writer characterizes this aggressive aesthetic as a sign of cultural decay rather than festive joy.

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This sentiment aligns with the satirical standards of interior designer Nicky Haslam, whose annual list of common items serves as a benchmark for social pretension. Haslam, the 87-year-old socialite, recently identified quail eggs, stand-up comedians, and the word foodstuff as tasteless. Foges agrees with his assessment of superficiality but elevates the premature Christmas display to the top of the list of undesirable behaviors.

The Mechanism of Modern Holiday Pressure

The article details how contemporary Christmas has evolved into a performative act that demands significant financial and emotional resources from participants. Foges lists specific practices that contribute to this pressure, including office Secret Santa exchanges with strangers and purchasing expensive gifts to resolve personal debt. These actions are described as common attempts to mask deeper social anxieties with material goods.

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Furthermore, the author highlights the trend of influencers curating perfect holiday aesthetics on Instagram. These individuals often present themselves as immune to tackiness by citing refined tastes like vinyl records and spiced old fashioneds. Foges argues that this curated perfection is equally common and hollow, proving that middle-class presentation does not escape the trap of superficiality.

Personal Trauma and Emotional Response

Beyond cultural criticism, Foges reveals the personal roots of her aversion to the season. She recalls watching EastEnders in 1986, where characters experienced divorce and mental breakdowns on Christmas Day. This early exposure taught her that the holiday is not exclusively a time of happiness but can also be a period of significant distress and family dysfunction.

The writer also shares a painful memory from 1989 when her father was dying of leukaemia in the hospital. She describes the valiant efforts of nurses and the somber details of receiving simple gifts like a grey flannel and soap. This experience created a split-screen perspective of Christmas, acknowledging that while some families enjoy perfect dinners, others are battling grief or loneliness.

The Impact of Commercialization on Mental Health

Foges argues that the omnipresence of holiday marketing exacerbates the suffering of those experiencing trauma. The constant broadcast of Christmas music and advertisements forces an artificial cheerfulness that ignores the reality of those who are isolated or in pain. She criticizes the British habit of emulating American commercial traditions, such as drinking from holiday-themed cups and believing in Santa Claus.

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The author suggests that this cultural emulation is a form of escapism that prioritizes cheap consumer goods over genuine connection. She questions why society feels compelled to adopt American-style festivities, which she views as cluttered with unnecessary merchandise and aggressive marketing. This critique extends to the broader economic model that drives the two-month holiday season.

Reconciling Critique with Personal Celebration

Despite her strong objections to the commercial aspects of the season, Foges admits to participating in the festivities with her four young children. She describes the struggle to maintain magic while navigating crowded stores and buying matching pyjamas for her kids. This contradiction highlights the complex relationship many individuals have with holiday traditions.

She acknowledges that moaning about Christmas is perhaps the most common behavior of all. Yet, she finds moments of genuine festive spirit in small details like carol singing and seeing robins. This balanced approach allows her to engage with the season without fully surrendering to the aggressive consumerism she criticizes. The piece concludes with a nuanced view of holiday participation that honors both personal pain and communal joy.