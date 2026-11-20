Claire Sweeney's friend Tony reveals her admiration for Coleen Rooney and predicts a dinner invite to the Rooneys' Cheshire mansion while discussing her Jungle prospects.

Claire Sweeney has publicly expressed her deep admiration for Coleen Rooney, describing the former WAG as a resilient figure who has successfully navigated intense public scrutiny. Her best friend, DJ Fat Tony, disclosed that a dinner invitation at the Rooney family's £20million Cheshire mansion is likely on the horizon for the actress.

Admiration for Coleen Rooney's Strength

According to Tony, Claire has always held Coleen Rooney in high regard, viewing her as a strong woman who has withstood numerous storms within the spotlight. The actress, aged 55, reportedly sees a parallel between Coleen's experiences and those of her fellow camper, Wayne Rooney, noting the public turmoil he has faced.

Also read Claire Sweeney Grieves Ricky Hatton Death After Boxing Legend Passes at 46

This mutual respect appears to be reciprocated, as Coleen Rooney, aged 40, recently followed Claire Sweeney on Instagram. The connection between the two women highlights a bond that extends beyond the camera, rooted in a shared understanding of life in the public eye.

Connecting Through Wayne Rooney and Friends

The link between Claire Sweeney and the Rooneys is further strengthened by her existing friendship with Tanya Bardsley. Tanya and her husband Phil are best friends with the Rooneys, creating a tight-knit social circle that makes Claire feel inherently connected to the famous family even before entering the camp.

Advertisement

During a recent episode of the show, camp leader Wayne Rooney selected Claire Sweeney as his deputy, a decision he justified by quipping that Scousers stick together. This moment was accompanied by a sweet embrace, signaling a warm alliance between the two personalities from Liverpool.

Privacy Regarding Ricky Hatton and Personal Life

While Claire is open about her professional friendships, Tony believes she will maintain strict privacy regarding her past relationship with the late boxer Ricky Hatton. Hatton, a former two-weight world champion, was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester in September last year at the age of 46.

Claire and Hatton's romance blossomed after they met on the set of Dancing On Ice in 2024. Although Tony thinks Claire may eventually open up about her emotional state within the jungle, he insists she will not discuss her late partner on television, believing some matters are too personal for public consumption.

Future Prospects and Emotional Resilience

Tony, who became close with Claire during the lockdown period in Pimlico, highlighted her role as a devoted mother to her 12-year-old son, Jaxon. He expressed confidence that Claire possesses the emotional strength to succeed in the competition, predicting she could become the Queen of the Jungle.

Advertisement

The DJ also noted his close bond with Jaxon, acting as a male figure in the boy's life by engaging him in conversations about Lego. Tony emphasized that while Claire appears strong on screen, her deep love for her son makes her highly emotional, a trait that may resonate with audiences watching her journey unfold.