Actress Claire Sweeney shares intimate stage memories of Patrick Swayze during her I'm A Celebrity stint, while producers address race row claims involving Mariella Frostrup.

Actress Claire Sweeney has shared vivid memories of working with the late actor Patrick Swayze during their time in the West End production of Guys And Dolls. The 55-year-old star revealed the details to her fellow contestants on I'm A Celebrity in 2025, specifically recalling a passionate on-stage kiss that occurred nightly during their performance. Sweeney, who played Miss Adelaide, described the experience with Swayze, who portrayed Nathan Detroit, as absolutely lovely and deeply memorable for her.

The Stage Kiss And Early Impressions

Sweeney explained that the chemistry between the two performers was genuine and intense, requiring her to engage in the kissing scenes every night of the run. When supermodel Leomie Anderson, 33, asked if she kissed him beforehand to remove awkwardness, Sweeney jokingly replied that she took him out for dinner and necked him. This comment drew laughter from the camp, with actress Joanna Page, 49, eagerly pressing for more details about the physical interaction. Sweeney clarified that the stage kiss was tender, noting that Swayze had a beautiful mouth and that the movement was subtle, resembling a little snake rather than a hard press.

Also read Claire Sweeney Braves I'm A Celeb Shower and Weight Loss

Despite the warmth of the memory, Sweeney admitted she was initially resistant to Swayze being cast in the role. She revealed that she was not a fan of his acting career, particularly referencing his iconic status from the film Dirty Dancing. Sweeney stated she preferred actors like Ray Winstone and did not feel a strong connection to Swayze at the beginning of the project. Her perspective shifted significantly once the production began, as she recognized the magnitude of his celebrity status.

Supporting Swayze Through Stage Nerves

Sweeney provided insight into Swayze's behavior behind the scenes, describing him as a nervous actor who was hesitant to leave the rehearsal studio during breaks. The 2006 production marked Swayze's West End stage debut at the Piccadilly Theatre, with his run originally scheduled for eight weeks starting in July before extending to late November. To help him relax, Sweeney took the initiative to coax him out of his shell by taking him to a local pub and for sushi. She urged him to stop his hesitant behavior and join her in exploring London, which helped break the ice between the co-stars.

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The extent of Swayze's fame only became clear to Sweeney on the opening night of the show. She recalled seeing riot police stationed outside the Piccadilly Theatre due to the overwhelming crowd of fans. The street was filled with screaming fans, comparable to the hysteria surrounding The Beatles in previous decades. Sweeney noted that tickets were impossible to secure, finally making her realize just how significant a star Patrick Swayze truly was in the global entertainment landscape.

Race Row And Producer Intervention

While Sweeney's anecdote delighted the camp, a separate controversy has erupted involving journalist Mariella Frostrup and presenter AJ Odudu. Campmates accused Frostrup of perpetuating racial stereotypes by describing Odudu as aggressive and dramatic during a dispute over camp cooking duties. The incident has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many users echoing accusations of racism against Frostrup, while others argue the comments were unrelated to race.

AJ Odudu, 38, responded to the comments by stating that being called aggressive is a triggering word, particularly for someone with her background. Supermodel Leomie Anderson also weighed in, explaining that Black women are often painted as aggressive when they are simply expressing themselves. Anderson emphasized that the term was inappropriate for the situation and reinforced the need to avoid such stereotypes in public discourse.

ITV bosses have now intervened in the matter, with producers holding a private conversation with Mariella Frostrup about the terminology used. A show insider confirmed that the network deemed the language offensive, outdated, and inappropriate. This is not the first time Frostrup has clashed with other campmates, having previously had disputes with Joanna Page over cooking responsibilities. The situation highlights the complex social dynamics at play in the jungle camp.

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Camp Dynamics And Future Outlook

The contrasting stories within the camp highlight the diverse experiences of the contestants. While Sweeney focused on fond memories of a Hollywood legend, the group dealt with serious discussions about representation and language. The tension between the lighthearted storytelling and the serious social commentary creates a dynamic environment for the viewers. As the season progresses, the impact of these interactions on the camp hierarchy and audience perception remains a key point of interest.

The presence of high-profile figures like Wayne Rooney adds further weight to the show's appeal. Rooney, worth £200 million and regarded as one of the best football players of his generation, is this year's highest-paid campmate. His success in the Premier League, including five league titles and unique statistical achievements, draws significant attention. The combination of entertainment anecdotes and serious social debates ensures that I'm A Celebrity continues to be a focal point of public conversation.