Claire Sweeney shares her experience kissing Patrick Swayze in the West End. Learn about her stage co-star and the racial controversy surrounding Mariella Frostrup.

Actress Claire Sweeney has shared intimate details of her time performing alongside the late Hollywood star Patrick Swayze. The 55-year-old television personality revealed her experiences while appearing on the reality competition show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. She discussed their professional relationship in the West End production of Guy's And Dolls during 2006. The conversation highlighted the chemistry between the two performers on stage.

Claire Sweeney Recalls Stage Romance With Patrick Swayze

Claire Sweeney played the role of Miss Adelaide opposite Patrick Swayze, who portrayed Nathan Detroit in the musical revival. The production ran at the Piccadilly Theatre in London during 2006. Sweeney described the physical demands of their roles, noting that she had to kiss her co-star every night during performances. She stated that the experience was absolutely lovely and expressed fondness for the late actor.

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Supermodel Leomie Anderson, 33, queried whether Sweeney kissed Swayze before filming scenes to remove awkwardness. Sweeney joked that she took him out for dinner and addressed the situation directly. Journalist Mariella Frostrup, 64, pressed for more details regarding the on-stage intimacy. She asked specific questions about the nature of their kisses and physical contact during rehearsals.

Sweeney described Swayze as beautiful and explained the technique of their on-stage kisses. She noted that his mouth was beautiful and the physical contact was gentle. She described the movement as similar to a little snake, without deep involvement. The actress admitted she initially felt like a prude before sharing these stories with her campmates.

From Reluctance to Admiration of Patrick Swayze

Before working together, Claire Sweeney admitted she was not a fan of Patrick Swayze. She preferred actors like Ray Winstone and did not connect with his performances in Dirty Dancing. Sweeney found Swayze to be nervous and hesitant about leaving the rehearsal studio during breaks. She took it upon herself to help him relax and overcome his stage fright.

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Sweeney took Swayze to a local pub and for sushi to help him loosen up. She encouraged him to stop his nervous behavior and engage with the world outside the theater. She initially underestimated his fame until the opening night of Guy's And Dolls. Riot police were present outside the Piccadilly Theatre due to the massive crowd.

The street was compared to The Beatles phenomenon with screaming fans demanding tickets. Sweeney realized Swayze was a major international star at that moment. She apologized to him in her retelling for her previous lack of admiration. His run was extended through late November 2006 after originally being scheduled for eight weeks starting in July 2006.

Race Controversy Involving Mariella Frostrup And AJ Odudu

Meanwhile, I'm A Celebrity is facing a significant race controversy involving journalist Mariella Frostrup. Campmates have accused Frostrup of perpetuating racial stereotypes during a dispute over cooking duties. Frostrup described presenter AJ Odudu as aggressive and dramatic in the heated exchange. The term aggressive was highlighted as a triggering word for Odudu, who is Black.

Leomie Anderson explained that Black women are often unfairly painted as aggressive when expressing themselves. She argued that the terminology used by Frostrup was inappropriate and outdated. ITV bosses have spoken privately with Frostrup about the offensive comments. Producers confirmed the conversation addressed the inappropriate terminology used in the camp.

The incident has sparked intense debate on social media platforms. Many users have echoed accusations of racism regarding the comments made by Frostrup. Others argue the conflict was not race-related but part of Frostrup's history of clashes. Frostrup previously had disputes with actress Joanna Page over cooking responsibilities. The controversy adds tension to the ongoing reality competition season.

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Patrick Swayze's Legacy And Final Stage Performance

Patrick Swayze's appearance in Guy's And Dolls marked his West End stage debut. He played the role of gambler Nathan in the production revival. The performance took place at the Piccadilly Theatre in London during 2006. This role was a significant milestone in his diverse acting career.

Swayze passed away on September 14, 2009, in Los Angeles. He was aged just 57 at the time of his death. The cause was a battle with pancreatic cancer. His final stage appearance in 2006 remains a notable part of his theatrical legacy.

Claire Sweeney's recollections bring attention to Swayze's lesser-known stage work. Her stories highlight the personal side of working with the Dirty Dancing icon. The details provide fans with new insights into his professional life. Sweeney's candid sharing has resonated with viewers of the reality show.

I'm A Celebrity 2026 Lineup And Current Camp Dynamics

The reality show continues to feature high-profile celebrities in the jungle. Wayne Rooney is listed as the highest-paid campmate for the 2026 season. Rooney is worth £200 million and is regarded as one of the best footballers of his generation. He won five league titles and holds unique Premier League records.

Rooney recorded both 200 goals and 100 assists in his career. His presence adds significant star power to the current lineup. The competition remains fierce among the campmates. Sweeney's stories provide entertainment amidst the ongoing challenges.

The race controversy continues to dominate conversations around the show. Producers are monitoring the situation closely. The impact on camp dynamics remains uncertain. Viewers are watching to see how the conflict resolves. The show balances celebrity nostalgia with contemporary social issues.