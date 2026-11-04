Claire Sweeney Quits Annie Musical for I'm A Celebrity Role

Soap star Claire Sweeney abruptly leaves her Miss Hannigan role in the touring production of Annie to join I'm A Celebrity. Ticket holders face disappointment as replacements are sought.

Soap opera veteran Claire Sweeney has abruptly withdrawn from her scheduled performances in the touring production of the musical Annie to participate in the current series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. The 55-year-old actress, who holds a six-figure contract for the stage role of Miss Hannigan, left eight upcoming shows in Woking without prior public notice. This sudden departure has sparked concerns regarding the reactions of ticket-holders who paid premium prices to see her perform during the festive season.

Sudden Withdrawal From Woking Performances

Claire Sweeney informed producers only last week that she would be unable to fulfill her commitment to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking. She intends to fly to Australia immediately to begin filming for the ITV reality competition. Drag artist La Voix, aged 46, has been drafted in to replace her for the remaining dates. La Voix originally held the role of head of Hudson St. Home for Girls before Claire Sweeney took over the part in July of this year.

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Stakeholder Reactions And Public Sentiment

Industry sources have expressed significant concern regarding the timing and communication of this decision. One source noted that while appearing on I'm A Celeb boosts her profile, it reflects poorly on her professional commitments. The individual emphasized that these theatre dates had been in her diary for months and were secured long before any discussions with ITV began. Many families are expected to be devastated, particularly children who traveled specifically to see her performance.

Contractual Obligations In Australia

Despite the potential backlash, contractual obligations with ITV require Claire Sweeney to remain in Australia for the entire duration of I'm A Celebrity. This requirement stands regardless of whether she is eliminated from the show early in the competition. The mother-of-one previously quit her role as Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street earlier this year to pursue this musical theatre opportunity. Her former on-screen son, Tyrone Dobbs played by Alan Halsall, participated in the jungle in 2024.

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Future Performance Uncertainties

Claire Sweeney is still scheduled to perform another eight shows later this month at the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford. It remains unclear who will cover these specific dates or if the cast change will be applied there as well. Another theatre source suggested that she might return to the role in December once she lands back in the UK. However, no official announcement has been made to inform ticket-holders of these changes at the New Victoria Theatre.

Background On The Miss Hannigan Role

Claire Sweeney has described playing Miss Hannigan as a lifelong dream. She previously shared that a friend created a collage for her 40th birthday featuring her face superimposed on Paul O'Grady's body in character. She rose to fame as Lindsey Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap Brookside before moving into other television roles. The Daily Mail contacted a representative for Claire Sweeney regarding the situation. A spokesperson for Annie did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.