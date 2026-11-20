I'm A Celeb star Claire Sweeney is devastated by the September 2025 death of ex-partner Ricky Hatton. Best friend Pete Price reveals the heartbreak and tribute details following the boxing legend's passing at age 46.

I'm A Celeb star Claire Sweeney is grappling with profound grief following the death of her former partner, British boxing legend Ricky Hatton. The 46-year-old sporting icon died by hanging in September 2025, an event that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment and sports communities. While the coroner later ruled that it was unclear whether the cause of death was a suicide, the initial news caused immediate distress to those close to the former champion.

Claire Sweeney Heartbreak Revealed By Best Friend

Pete Price, Claire Sweeney's best friend, has shared intimate details about the actress's reaction to the tragedy. Price stated that Claire was 'absolutely devastated' and took the news incredibly badly, despite the couple having separated months prior. He explained that the pair had agreed to stay friends after ending their romantic relationship, but the magnitude of Ricky's loss still left her distraught. She immediately traveled to see Ricky's mother, demonstrating her continued loyalty and care for his family during their time of need.

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Ricky Hatton Death Details And Coroner Ruling

Ricky Hatton, a celebrated figure in British boxing, passed away in his home in Hyde on a Sunday morning in September 2025. His long-serving manager, Paul Speak, also known as Speaky, was the person who discovered the body. The official coroner's report subsequently determined that while Hatton died by hanging, it remained ambiguous whether he had intended to end his own life. This ambiguity adds a layer of complexity to the public mourning, as friends and fans navigate the sudden and tragic loss of a national sports hero.

Claire Sweeney Tribute And Lasting Friendship

Days after the tragic event, Claire Sweeney posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing a video montage of her ex-partner set to Elvis Presley's song If I Can Dream. In her message, she wrote that she needed time to process the devastating news about her dear friend. She extended her deepest sympathy to his family, specifically naming his children Campbell, Millie Fearne, and Lyla, as well as his granddaughter. Sweeney affectionately referred to Hatton as 'the people's champ,' highlighting his enduring popularity and the deep respect he commanded from the public and his loved ones alike.

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Ricky Hatton Return To Boxing And Relationship History

The relationship between Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton began after they met on the set of Dancing On Ice in January 2024. They dated for eight months, ultimately deciding to split amicably in December 2024 due to busy schedules and differing lifestyles. However, they maintained a close friendship, with Sweeney recently celebrating Hatton's planned return to boxing in December. She shared videos of his training, captioning them with enthusiastic support. Hatton had retired from the ring to coach but was preparing for a comeback fight, a journey he was excitedly pursuing until his sudden death.

Impact On I'm A Celeb Jungle And Camp Dynamics

Pete Price anticipates that the memory of Ricky Hatton will inevitably come up among Claire Sweeney and her fellow campmates during their time in the I'm A Celeb jungle. As one of the main cast members, Sweeney is currently participating in the 2026 series alongside other high-profile celebrities. The emotional weight of her recent loss is expected to influence her interactions and the conversations within the camp. Her loyalty to Hatton's memory and his family remains strong, with Price noting that she was deeply saddened by the circumstances surrounding his passing.