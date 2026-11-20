DJ Fat Tony reveals Claire Sweeney admires Coleen Rooney's strength and may visit their Cheshire home while both compete in I'm A Celebrity 2026.

Actress Claire Sweeney has revealed a deep personal admiration for Coleen Rooney, citing the footballer's wife as a resilient figure who has successfully navigated intense public scrutiny. While Sweeney currently resides in the jungle alongside fellow competitor Wayne Rooney, her closest confidant, DJ Fat Tony, has disclosed that a future dinner invitation at the Rooneys' £20million Cheshire mansion is highly probable. Tony, a prominent radio personality and Sweeney's best friend, confirmed that Sweeney views Coleen as a formidable woman whose strength has been tested through numerous high-profile challenges.

Rooney Connection and Mansion Invitation Prospects

DJ Fat Tony explicitly stated that he is certain the Rooneys will extend an invitation for Sweeney to join them for a meal at their substantial property in Cheshire. He noted that Sweeney, aged 55, has consistently expressed her respect for Coleen Rooney, aged 40, describing her as someone who has endured significant turbulence in the spotlight with grace. Tony believes that Wayne Rooney, aged 41, recognizes this shared quality of strength in Sweeney, noting that he is drawn to her because she understands the pressures of public life, having experienced similar circumstances in her own career.

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The connection between the families is not merely theoretical but is rooted in established social ties. Sweeney maintains a friendly relationship with Tanya Bardsley, who is closely connected to the Rooney circle. According to Tony, Tanya and her husband Phil Bardsley are best friends with Wayne and Coleen Rooney, creating a tight-knit network where everyone is intimately linked. This pre-existing social bridge makes the transition from reality television friendship to real-world hospitality a natural progression, especially within the high-pressure environment of the jungle where such connections provide crucial emotional support.

Privacy Regarding Ricky Hatton and Personal Life

Despite the openness regarding her admiration for Coleen Rooney, Tony emphasized that Sweeney is unlikely to discuss her past romantic relationship with the late boxer Ricky Hatton on television. Hatton, a former two-weight world boxing champion, was discovered dead at his residence in Greater Manchester in September of the previous year at the age of 46. Sweeney and Hatton developed a romance that blossomed from a longstanding friendship after they appeared together on the television program Dancing On Ice in 2024. Although their relationship was brief, it marked a significant chapter in Sweeney's recent personal life.

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Tony explained that Sweeney generally keeps her heart concealed from public view and that certain private matters are best left untouched by media coverage. While she may open up about other emotional aspects of her life during the jungle experience, Tony believes the topic of Hatton remains off-limits for broadcast. He acknowledged that life has been difficult for Sweeney, who tends to internalize her feelings until she reaches a breaking point where release is necessary. This restraint contrasts with her on-screen personas, which often portray strong yet complicated women, but Tony insists that her true self is more reserved and protective of her private grief.

Parenting Dynamics and Emotional Resilience

A significant portion of Sweeney's emotional journey in the jungle is tied to her role as a mother to her son, Jaxon, who is 12 years old. Jaxon is the son of Sweeney and her former fiancé, Daniel Riley, and his father is absent from the household. Tony has formed a strong bond with Jaxon, often visiting the boy to discuss his interests, such as Lego, and serving as a male figure in his life. Tony jokingly mentioned that he enjoys teaching Jaxon rude words, but their relationship is grounded in mutual care and support, which has been particularly important since the beginning of the lockdown period when their friendship began in Pimlico.

The separation from her son is expected to be Sweeney's most difficult challenge during the competition. Tony predicted that Sweeney will struggle significantly with the lack of contact with Jaxon, noting that she is deeply emotional when her children are discussed by others. Despite her tough exterior, which has been honed through years of acting roles in series like Brookside, Tony asserts that Sweeney is a caring and loving mother who prioritizes her child's well-being above all else. This maternal drive adds a layer of vulnerability to her gameplay, as she navigates the jungle's challenges while worrying about her son's welfare back home.

Queen of the Jungle Ambitions and Audience Perception

When it comes to winning the title of Queen of the Jungle, DJ Fat Tony expressed absolute confidence in Sweeney's potential to succeed. He dismissed any preconceived notions the public might have about her character, arguing that they fail to capture her true, compassionate nature. Tony believes that once viewers see the authentic Sweeney emerge from behind her acting personas, particularly during moments of high emotion or shouting, it will create compelling television magic. He has never doubted her ability to go all the way, citing her resilience and capacity for love as key strengths that will resonate with both the campmates and the viewing audience.

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Sweeney's participation in the 2026 series coincides with the presence of Wayne Rooney, who is the highest-paid campmate with a net worth of £200million. Rooney, widely regarded as one of the finest footballers of his generation, brings a different dynamic to the camp, but the shared understanding of public life between him and Sweeney creates a unique bond. As the series progresses, the interplay between their professional backgrounds and personal histories will likely define the social landscape of the jungle, with Sweeney's strength and Rooney's stature serving as anchors in the competitive environment.