I'm A Celeb star Claire Sweeney shares her heartbreak over the death of ex-boyfriend Ricky Hatton, aged 46, who died in September 2025.

Claire Sweeney has revealed the profound emotional impact of Ricky Hatton death on her life, with her best friend Pete Price describing the actress as absolutely devastated by the news. The British boxing legend died by hanging at his home in Hyde in September 2025, leaving a void that his former partner continues to grieve. Although Claire dated Ricky for eight months in 2024 before their amicable split, the connection between them remained strong until the tragic event occurred.

Ricky Hatton Death Triggers Claire Sweeney Grief

The immediate aftermath of Ricky Hatton death saw Claire Sweeney rushing to support his family, specifically seeking out his mother during the period of intense mourning. Pete Price confirmed that the actress took the news very badly, emphasizing that she had maintained a close friendship with the former champion even after their romantic relationship ended. The pair had agreed to go their separate ways due to busy schedules, but they remained loyal to each other until the end.

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Coroner Rules Ricky Hatton Death Cause Unclear

A coroner has since ruled that it is unclear whether Ricky Hatton intended to kill himself, adding a layer of complexity to the tragedy. Despite the ambiguity surrounding the circumstances, the emotional toll on Claire Sweeney remains evident, as she processed the devastating loss of a man she loved deeply. Her response was immediate and heartfelt, highlighting the enduring bond that existed between them beyond their time as a couple.

Claire Sweeney Tribute Honors Ricky Hatton Legacy

Claire Sweeney posted a touching tribute to her late boyfriend days after his death, sharing a video montage set to Elvis Presley's If I Can Dream on Instagram. She expressed her need for time to process the news and sent her deepest sympathy to Ricky Hatton family, including his children Campbell, Millie Fearne, and Lyla, as well as his granddaughter. The actress also acknowledged Paul Speak, known as Speaky, who found the body at his home and had been a long-serving manager and friend.

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Ricky Hatton Death Impacts I'm A Celeb Camp

Pete Price expects that the topic of Ricky Hatton death will inevitably come up among Claire Sweeney and her campmates in the I'm A Celeb jungle. This prediction comes as Sweeney prepares to join the 2026 lineup alongside other high-profile celebrities like Wayne Rooney and Joanna Page. The shared experience of grief may become a significant emotional thread as she navigates the challenges of the reality TV show.

Final Moments Before Ricky Hatton Death Revealed

Just weeks before his passing, Claire Sweeney publicly supported Ricky Hatton as he announced his return to boxing after retiring to coaching. She shared a video announcing his planned fight in December, captioning it with enthusiasm for his comeback. This recent activity stands in stark contrast to the tragedy that would soon unfold, marking the last public interaction between the couple before the coroner issued the ruling on his death.