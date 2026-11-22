Claire Sweeney reveals physical changes after the freezing I'm A Celeb shower. Wayne Rooney shares wild wedding night stories in the Australian jungle.

Actress Claire Sweeney faced the notorious I'm A Celeb shower during the Saturday night broadcast, demonstrating significant resilience in the harsh Australian jungle environment. The 55-year-old former Brookside star stripped down to a plunging green bikini and stood under the freezing outdoor deluge, visibly reacting to the shock of the cold water. She described the experience as a jarring but ultimately beneficial start to her daily routine in camp.

Claire Sweeney's Freezing Shower Experience

Claire Sweeney admitted to the Bush Telegraph that she felt quite nervous about the upcoming ritual before undergoing the ordeal. Upon stepping into the stream of freezing water, she gasped and shook as the cold hit her body, a visceral reaction common among new campers. Despite the initial physical shock, she characterized the activity as brilliant and suggested it serves as an effective way to start each morning.

Also read Claire Sweeney Eyes Rooney Mansion Visit as I'm A Celebrity 2026 Begins

Later in the evening, comedian Jack Skipper prompted Claire Sweeney to discuss any physical changes she had noticed since arriving in camp six days ago. She confirmed that she had indeed lost weight, pointing to her back to illustrate her point about shedding a layer of body mass. She humorously compared the texture of her back to that of a Shar Pei dog, noting that she could feel loose skin and had even lost a specific piece of it.

Background On Claire Sweeney's Fitness Journey

Claire Sweeney has maintained a disciplined approach to her physical health for several years, having previously dropped four stone while training for Dancing On Ice in 2024. She explained to Closer magazine before entering the jungle that she feels strong and in good shape, embracing the aging process without strict dietary denial. Her routine now includes regular gym workouts and sensible eating habits that allow for occasional treats, contrasting with her stricter past approaches.

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Wayne Rooney Recounts Wedding Night Chaos

Meanwhile, former England captain Wayne Rooney shared details about a chaotic night before his wedding to Coleen Rooney in 2008. The 41-year-old revealed that he nearly faced arrest in the early hours of the morning due to a wild party with friends in Italy. He recalled that police arrived at his door at seven o'clock in the morning after disturbances escalated during the celebration.

Wayne Rooney explained that he had ignored warnings from his bride-to-be, who had instructed him not to get too intoxicated before the ceremony. Instead, he and several friends moved large speakers into his room and threw bottles over the balcony, prompting the police intervention. He noted that he did not see the wedding venue until the day of the event, leaving most of the planning to Coleen, who was staying on a boat with her bridesmaids.

Impact On Celebrity Partnerships And Future Plans

The revelations from Claire Sweeney highlight the physical demands placed on celebrities in the I'm A Celeb jungle, emphasizing the mental and bodily endurance required to survive the camp. Wayne Rooney's story about his wedding night, which cost an estimated £5million and featured performances by Westlife, adds a layer of personal history to his current public persona. Campmate Ade Adepitan joked that Coleen would not have been pleased with the behavior, while Claire Sweeney labeled the incident as rock and roll. These anecdotes provide viewers with deeper insights into the lives of the stars participating in the reality television series.