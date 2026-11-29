Claire Sisk lost her sight in 2017 and built a 114,000-follower following by sharing blind cooking tips. Learn how she became a RNIB ambassador and This Morning guest.

Claire Sisk, a 46-year-old cook and social media influencer, has transformed her personal struggle with blindness into a thriving digital career. After losing her vision completely in November 2017, Sisk began documenting her daily life and culinary hacks on social media platforms starting in October 2021. Her authentic approach to cooking without sight resonated with audiences, leading to a significant following and new professional opportunities.

The Rise of Blind Cooking Content

Sisk initially posted short videos answering practical questions like how a blind person measures ingredients or makes tea. These small, relatable clips quickly gained traction, helping her amass 35,000 Instagram followers by January 2022. Today, her audience has grown to 114,000 supporters who tune in for her practical advice and engaging personality. This success allowed her to leave her administrative job with an airline company to focus on social media full-time.

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Her content often features specialized tools that aid in navigation and safety within the kitchen. Sisk highlights the utility of a chopping board with spikes that hold potatoes securely for peeling, replacing her earlier attempts with thimbles and silicone finger covers. These demonstrations have not only educated viewers but also established her as a credible voice in adaptive cooking techniques. Her ability to explain complex tasks in simple terms has made her a favorite among those seeking inspiration and practical solutions.

Health History and Vision Loss Timeline

Sisk's journey to blindness began long before her viral fame. Born and raised in West Sussex, she faced significant health challenges early in her adult life. At age 29, she suffered two strokes in a single year. Medical consultants at the time were unable to determine the cause, noting it was an anomaly among young adults. These strokes marked the beginning of a long-term decline in her visual capabilities that would eventually lead to total blindness.

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Following the strokes, Sisk noticed changes in her vision, with road signs becoming blurry. Although she had always been shortsighted, the deterioration was rapid and severe. She was referred to a specialist who identified that her cones and rods had been destroyed. Doctors determined that she suffered from several ocular diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic condition causing core vision erosion. She was told that by age 40, she would be completely blind.

Daily Adaptations and Practical Strategies

Understanding her prognosis, Sisk proactively adapted to her changing abilities over several years. She began practicing cooking blindfolded, learning to gauge doneness by the sound of sizzling chicken. She also mastered applying full-face makeup with her eyes shut, noting that silence is essential for precise eyebrow application due to the audible scratching of brushes. These skills proved vital when her driver's license was removed in 2013 and by 2015, she was tripping over objects and unable to see at night.

The final loss of sight occurred in the early hours of November 1, 2017. Sisk woke up to distorted vision, retaining only two small pockets of clarity in the top left part of both eyes, which she describes as seeing through a thin straw. She initially thought she was tired and tried to go back to sleep, but the realization of her permanent condition set in as she repeatedly checked her vision. She managed to book a taxi to the hospital, where an ophthalmologist officially registered her as blind.

Global Advocacy and Media Presence

Now a global ambassador for the Royal National Institute For Blind People, Sisk uses her platform to raise awareness about visual impairment. She frequently appears on ITV's This Morning, where she conducts cooking demonstrations alongside presenters like Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard. Her appearances help demystify blindness for the general public, showing that individuals can lead active, independent lives despite severe visual limitations.

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Sisk clarifies misconceptions about blindness, noting that only seven percent of the 340,000 people registered blind in the UK have total vision loss. For her, the remaining vision feels like looking through a straw with frosted glass. This limited sight allows her to see only a narrow field of view, which she uses to memorize faces and navigate her environment. She notes that her memories of her daughter Jade and friends are frozen in time from 2019, the year she lost her remaining clarity.

Emotional Impact and Future Outlook

The emotional toll of losing her sight has been significant for Sisk. She describes the experience of watching her vision degrade as a slow, pragmatic acceptance of a new reality. While she tries not to dwell on the details of her family's current appearances, the loss remains a poignant part of her story. Her ability to find humor and utility in her daily challenges, such as her love for spiky chopping boards, reflects her resilience and determination.

Sisk's story serves as an inspiration for many facing similar challenges. By sharing her journey openly, she provides a roadmap for adaptation and empowerment. Her work with the Royal National Institute For Blind People continues to support others in navigating life with visual impairments. As her digital presence grows, Sisk remains dedicated to breaking down barriers and showcasing the capabilities of blind individuals in everyday tasks.