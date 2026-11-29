Former airline admin Claire Sisk shares cooking hacks for the blind, growing 114k Instagram followers after strokes destroyed her vision at age 29.

Clare Sisk has reinvented herself as a prominent digital content creator and culinary educator, leveraging specialized kitchen tools to demonstrate independence after losing her sight. The forty-six-year-old former airline administrator now relies on a spiky chopping board to peel potatoes safely, a device that replaced ineffective silicone finger covers and thimbles. This simple innovation serves as the cornerstone of her online presence, where she answers practical questions about daily life without vision.

How Spiky Boards Enable Blind Cooking

Sisk, who holds a significant following on Instagram, utilizes her spiky board to ram potatoes onto spikes for secure peeling. This method replaces traditional knife work that previously resulted in numerous gashes on her hands. The tool allows her to maintain speed and safety in the kitchen, turning a mundane task into a viral demonstration for her audience. She emphasizes that such adaptive equipment is essential for maintaining autonomy in domestic settings.

Also read Claire Gillies Reveals 19-Year Christmas Dinner Cost-Saving Hack

From Strokes to Social Media Ambition

Her journey began when she worked in administration for an airline company before transitioning to full-time social media management. This shift occurred after she began posting videos in October twenty-twenty-one that detailed her experiences, such as measuring ingredients or making tea. These early posts gained traction rapidly, reaching thirty-five thousand followers on Instagram by January twenty-twenty-two. Today, her audience has expanded to one hundred and fourteen thousand individuals who follow her advocacy and culinary tips.

Medical History of Vision Loss

At age twenty-nine, Sisk suffered two strokes in a single year, which led to the destruction of her cones and rods. Doctors initially attributed the damage to the strokes but later identified several genetic ocular diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa. A specialist at Moorfields Eye Hospital informed her at age thirty that she would be completely blind by age forty. The condition progressed slowly, with her license revoked in twenty-thirteen and night blindness becoming apparent by twenty-fifteen.

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The Night Sight Vanished

On October thirty-first, twenty-seventeen, Sisk experienced distorted vision but could still read large fonts. By the morning of November first, twenty-seventeen, she woke up unable to see anything clearly. She described her remaining vision as two pockets of sight in the top left part of both eyes, resembling looking through a thin straw. An ophthalmologist at the hospital subsequently registered her as blind, marking a definitive end to her functional eyesight.

Impact on Identity and Public Role

As a global ambassador for the Royal National Institute For Blind People, Sisk appears regularly on ITV's This Morning to conduct cooking demonstrations. She lives in West Sussex and previously raised her daughter Jade, who is now older. Sisk notes that most people incorrectly assume blindness means total darkness, whereas only seven percent of the three hundred and forty thousand registered blind people in the UK have zero vision. Her remaining sight allows her to see her family as they appeared in twenty-twenty, preserving memories of their faces before her vision degraded further.