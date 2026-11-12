Claire Saywell Sues Slater and Gordon Over Missed Tui Claim Deadline

Disabled tourist Claire Saywell takes legal action against solicitors Slater and Gordon after they missed the filing deadline for her £4.5million compensation case against Tui. The breach of duty is admitted, but the firm denies liability for the lost claim.

Disabled British tourist Claire Saywell has initiated legal proceedings against her former legal representatives, Slater and Gordon UK, alleging professional negligence that destroyed her chance to recover compensation for severe injuries sustained in Sri Lanka.

The 49-year-old former insurance consultant is seeking damages after the law firm failed to serve the legal documents against travel giant Tui before the statutory deadline expired. This administrative error resulted in the striking out of her £4.5 million personal injury claim, leaving her to pursue the solicitors directly for the losses incurred.

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The Incident at Club Hotel Dolphin in Waikkal

The foundation of the original claim dates back to 10:20 am on 16 February 2017, when Mrs. Saywell was sunbathing at the swimming pool area of the Club Hotel Dolphin resort in the western coastal town of Waikkal. The weather conditions were reported as hot, sunny, and breezy, creating a typical holiday atmosphere for the guests at the four-star establishment.

While relaxing on a sun lounger positioned directly beneath well-established coconut palm trees, a massive 100-foot tree suddenly fell without warning. The trunk crashed through her sunbed and landed squarely across Mrs. Saywell's legs. The force of the impact was so severe that it shattered both of her legs, bending them backwards at the knees in a distinctive 'v-shape' due to the weight of the falling trunk.

Three male bystanders immediately rushed to the scene to assist, working together to lift the heavy palm tree off the injured tourist. Mrs. Saywell recalled feeling excruciating pain moments after she had closed her eyes to enjoy the sun, marking the end of her ability to work as a peripatetic insurance executive.

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Negligence Admitted by Slater and Gordon UK

Following her injury, Mrs. Saywell underwent emergency surgery in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo before being flown back to her home in Sittingbourne, Kent. The trauma required her to undergo approximately ten subsequent operations on her legs over the years, resulting in serious ongoing pain and permanent disabilities that necessitated a move to single-storey accommodation.

She subsequently hired Slater and Gordon UK to issue a personal injury claim against Tui, the travel agent responsible for her holiday package. However, at a preliminary hearing at the High Court, Slater and Gordon UK Ltd admitted to a breach of duty by failing to validly serve Mrs. Saywell's claim form against Tui UK Ltd.

The firm conceded that the legal documents were sent to an incorrect email address, causing the critical miss of the service deadline. While the breach is admitted, the law firm disputes that it owes any compensation to its former client, arguing that the underlying case against Tui was unlikely to succeed in a court of law.

Disputed Liability and Expert Arborist Testimony

The central point of contention in the current lawsuit is the hypothetical likelihood of success had the claim against Tui been properly filed. Howard Elgot, the barrister representing Mrs. Saywell, argued that the firm missed an exceptionally strong case. He submitted that with proper evidence, the chances of success would have exceeded 90 per cent.

Mr. Elgot sought permission to rely on the testimony of an expert arborist who had previously reviewed the evidence against the hotel chain. The expert report indicated that the palm tree had been damaged by human intervention, specifically where a spike and concrete were driven into its base to secure a utility line.

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This structural compromise caused rot and damage to the trunk, leading the arborist to conclude that the tree would not have fallen in high winds unless it was already rotten. He stated that a layperson could have easily noted the damage, suggesting the hotel and its subcontractors failed in their duty of care.

Conversely, Clare Elliot, representing Slater and Gordon UK Ltd, contested this assessment. She argued that the planned case against Tui did not exceed a 51 per cent likelihood of success, labeling the £4.5 million damages figure as highly contested and unsupported by the available evidence.

Ruling by Master John Dagnall and Future Steps

The dispute requires a rigorous examination of the factual evidence that would have been presented in the original trial. Mr. Elgot highlighted that the defense would have had access to four witnesses who could testify to the modest strength of the winds on that specific day, as well as superior photographic evidence of the distressed tree.

Master John Dagnall, the judge overseeing the proceedings, has granted Mrs. Saywell permission to call the expert arborist to testify in this negligence case. This decision allows the court to evaluate the strength of the original claim against the admitted administrative errors made by the solicitors.

The outcome of this hearing will determine whether Slater and Gordon UK is financially liable for the £4.5 million that Mrs. Saywell lost due to the missed deadline. The case underscores the critical importance of procedural accuracy in personal injury law and the severe consequences of administrative failures on vulnerable clients.

As the proceedings continue, the focus remains on reconstructing the validity of the original injury claim. The court must now decide if the admitted breach of duty by the law firm directly caused the loss of a valuable legal right for a tourist left permanently disabled by a tragic accident abroad.