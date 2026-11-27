Claire Gillies shares her 19-year method for saving money on Christmas dinners by freezing components early. Discover how this technique cuts costs and kitchen time.

CLAIRE GILLIES, a forty-eight-year-old mother of two from Harpenden in Hertfordshire, has shared a detailed strategy for managing Christmas dinner expenses by starting preparations six weeks in advance. As the owner of the meal-planning service Delicious and Real and a part-time teacher, Gillies has utilized this specific routine for nineteen consecutive years to keep holiday costs manageable.

The Core Freezing Strategy

The mother begins shopping in November, actively seeking out yellow sticker discounts and two-for-one offers on ingredients. She cooks specific dishes weekly as she shops, freezing the prepared food in a chest freezer until Christmas Day. By the end of November, the entire meal is frozen, requiring only one hour of cooking time on the actual holiday to defrost and heat components.

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Gillies notes that this method allows her to spread the total cost of £67.25 over several weeks rather than paying a lump sum at the end of the month. The approach also eliminates approximately three hours of kitchen labor on December twenty-fifth, reducing the stress typically associated with holiday meal preparation.

Financial Control and Shopping Tactics

Gillies emphasizes that rising ingredient costs have made traditional shopping methods difficult for many households. By purchasing items as they go and utilizing end-of-day discounts, she maintains strict control over the budget. She specifically targets products marked with yellow discount stickers or buy-one-get-one-free deals, such as potatoes, turkey, sausages, and bacon.

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She explains that buying these discounted items on the day of preparation ensures quality while locking in a lower price. Once cooked that evening, the food is immediately frozen, preventing waste and allowing families to accumulate a full meal at a fraction of the standard retail price.

Detailed Food Preparation Steps

The preparation involves peeling and partially boiling root vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and parsnips before freezing them. Gillies claims that roasting these vegetables directly from frozen in hot oil produces the crispiest texture possible, contradicting common fears that freezing alters food quality. This technique ensures golden, crisp results on Christmas Day.

Other components receive similar specialized treatment. Sprouts are peeled while watching television, frozen, and then microwaved with butter and black pepper on the day to prevent sogginess. Gravy is made from scratch using vegetable peelings weeks in advance to avoid messy preparation on the main holiday. Gillies also prepares homemade mince pies, pigs in blankets stuffed with brie and cranberry sauce, and a fifteen-minute cranberry sauce recipe that freezes well.

Timeline and Future Recommendations

Although Gillies has followed this schedule for nearly two decades, she advises that it is never too late to begin similar preparations. She suggests that individuals can still start in early December by cooking two recipes per week. The key is to expand normal cooking portions, such as making extra gravy or peeling additional potatoes, to freeze for the holiday.

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On Christmas morning, Gillies and her husband Rob, along with their adult children Evie and Sam, enjoy a relaxed day. The meat is cooked fresh on the day, while the prepared sides and sauces are reheated from the freezer, resulting in a complete, high-quality meal with minimal daily effort.