Claire Gillies shares her 19-year Christmas dinner strategy that spreads costs and saves three hours by prepping and freezing meals early.

Fourteen-year resident of Harpenden, Claire Gillies, has revealed a detailed method for managing Christmas dinner expenses and kitchen workload. The 48-year-old mother of two has maintained this specific routine for the past 19 years to mitigate the rising costs of food ingredients.

Gillies begins her preparations in early November, shopping for discounted items and cooking components weekly. This approach allows her to freeze prepared dishes, completing the entire meal assembly before the end of the month. On Christmas Day, she defrosts the majority of the meal and finishes cooking it within one hour.

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Cost Management and Weekly Shopping

Gillies reports that the total ingredient cost for her traditional meal is £67.25. She emphasizes that preparing dishes individually over several weeks provides greater control over pricing. By shopping weekly in November, she can utilize yellow sticker reductions and two-for-one offers that supermarkets typically release for items nearing their sell-by date.

The owner of Delicious and Real, a family meal-plan service, notes that the cost of essential items like potatoes, turkey, sausages, and bacon has increased significantly. She advocates for buying extra portions during these sales, such as purchasing items for £2.50 or £4 for two. These discounted ingredients are cooked immediately and stored in a chest freezer for later use.

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Gillies argues that spreading the expenditure across multiple weeks is more financially manageable than paying a large sum in December. This strategy also accounts for additional holiday expenses like presents and social events, which often strain household budgets during the festive season. She encourages families to start this process early to avoid the financial pressure of a single-day purchase.

Vegetable Prep and Freezing Techniques

A significant portion of the time savings comes from prepping root vegetables well in advance. Gillies peels and partially boils potatoes, carrots, and parsnips, then freezes them. On Christmas morning, she places these vegetables directly into the oven from a frozen state.

She claims that cooking vegetables from frozen in hot oil results in a texture superior to fresh preparation. According to Gillies, the frozen vegetables achieve a golden crispiness that is often better than standard preparations throughout the year. This technique eliminates the need for last-minute chopping and boiling on the day of the event.

Coleworts receive similar treatment in Gillies' kitchen. She peels the vegetables while relaxing in front of the television and stores them in the freezer. On the day, she microwaves them with butter and black pepper. This method prevents the vegetables from becoming soggy, a common issue with overcooked sprouts, while allowing her to relax during preparation.

Core Components and Final Assembly

While most components are prepped early, Gillies cooks the meat fresh on Christmas Day. This ensures the protein remains moist and is cooked to the proper temperature for consumption. The prepped sides are then combined with the freshly cooked meat for the final service.

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Gillies also prepares gravy from scratch using vegetable peelings weeks in advance. She avoids making gravy on the day because the process is splattery and time-consuming. The pre-made gravy is frozen and reheated, ensuring no mess is created in the kitchen while wearing festive attire. This step saves approximately three hours of active cooking time.

Signature dishes such as pigs in blankets stuffed with brie and cranberry sauce are also made ahead of time. Gillies prepares her own mince pies and a cranberry sauce recipe that she claims takes only 15 minutes to make. She notes that the sauce freezes well and can serve as a small gift for neighbors or friends.

Timeline for Starting Preparations

Gillies advises that it is not too late for others to begin this process, even if starting in early December. She suggests cooking two recipes per week to ensure all components are ready by Christmas. Home cooks are encouraged to peel extra potatoes or make additional gravy during regular weekly meals and store these items in the freezer.

The method requires discipline but offers substantial rewards in both financial savings and stress reduction. By utilizing the chest freezer effectively, Gillies manages to complete all necessary prep work a month before the holiday. This allows for a relaxed Christmas Day focused on enjoying the meal rather than spending hours in the kitchen.