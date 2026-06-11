Claire Danes Reveals Personal Connection to Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

Claire Danes, a renowned actress, shared her personal acquaintance with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and reminisced about their shared memories. Both women gained international fame in the 1990s, with Bessette through her doomed romance with John F Kennedy Jr and Danes as a teen actress.

Claire Danes revealed this week that she personally knew Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and still retains strong memories of her. Both blondes catapulted to international fame in the 1990s, Bessette through her doomed romance with John F Kennedy Jr and Danes as a teen actress.

They came into contact with one another because they had a mutual friend in Narciso Rodriguez, the designer of Bessette's wedding dress. In 1996, the year Bessette exchanged vows with JFK Jr, Danes became a bona fide movie star playing opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet, having already made her bones on the TV show My So-Called Life.

Danes, 47, divulged the connection while participating in an actress roundtable with Sarah Pidgeon, who played the female lead in Ryan Murphy's buzzy new FX series Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette.

'You did a great job,' Danes told Pidgeon during the chat for the Hollywood Reporter, to which the younger actress replied: 'Thank you. That means a lot to me.





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Claire Danes Carolyn Bessette Kennedy John F Kennedy Jr Narciso Rodriguez Romeo + Juliet My So-Called Life Gotham TV Awards Fire And Ice Ball Martha's Vineyard Calvin Klein Ryan Murphy Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr And Carolyn Bess Madonna John Kennedy Jr JFK Jr Material Girl

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