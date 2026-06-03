Claire Danes' 'Beast in Me' Emmy chances, by the numbers

Danes is vying for her ninth acting nomination, 31 years after her first, for her role as a writer suspicious of her developer neighbor in Netflix's limited series.

Claire Danes’ performance in Netflix’s “The Beast in Me” appears like a lock for an Emmy nomination for lead actress in a limited series or TV movie.

In typical fashion, Danes left it on all the floor in portraying a reclusive author who suspects her developer neighbor of misdeeds. The Golden Globes rarely get it as right as they did in awarding Danes the drama series best actress award, at 15, for ABC’s “My So-Called Life.

”She is the second-youngest Emmy nominee ever for lead actress in a drama series, between Melissa Sue Anderson and Kristy McNichol . Danes won an Emmy for playing the real-life animal science professor in the HBO movie “Temple Grandin,” and two for playing complex CIA officer Carrie Mathison onDanes’ Emmy longevity may not equal the likes of Carol Burnett, nominated in 2024 for “Palm Royale” 62 years after her first, but it’s mighty impressive for someone Danes’ age.

There’s even a contender in her category this year whose span between nominations would be longer than Danes’ lifetime: Sally Field, who appears in Netflix’s TV movie “Remarkably Bright Creatures. ”





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