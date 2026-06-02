Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Share PDA at Gotham Awards Amid Pregnancy Revelation

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy make rare red carpet appearance at Gotham Awards, displaying affection. Other stars like Chase Infiniti, Kate Mara, and Kerry Washington also attend. Danes discusses her unplanned third pregnancy and IVF journey.

Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy made a rare public appearance together at the Gotham Awards , sharing affectionate moments on the red carpet . The couple, married since 2009, were seen kissing and displaying public displays of affection during the event held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Claire Danes, 47, wore a pink plunging gown without a bra, styling her blonde hair loose and accessorising with earrings and heels. Hugh Dancy, 50, was dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and bow tie. Inside the venue, Claire added a brown suede jacket over her shoulders. Other celebrities also graced the red carpet.

Chase Infiniti, 26, won the Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series award for her role in The Testaments and wore a strappy pink gown with a draped skirt and long train, complemented by a pink shawl and necklace. Kate Mara, 43, appeared with her husband Jamie Bell, 40; she wore a white lace corset minidress and gold sandals, with her hair in a sleek updo.

Kerry Washington, 49, stunned in a gold sequin gown, while Lili Reinhart, 29, wore a sequin dress with star embellishments on the waist. David Harbour was also present in a black tuxedo. Claire Danes has three children with Hugh Dancy: sons Rowan (13) and Cyrus (7), and a two-year-old daughter whose name is private. She previously discussed her unexpected third pregnancy on podcasts, revealing she was 44 at the time and initially reacted with distress.

She described calling her OBGYN in convulsive tears, feeling it was a meltdown, as she had not considered it physically possible. She later expressed delight, calling her daughter the best. She also mentioned that Rowan was hard-earned, requiring two rounds of IVF. On another podcast, she admitted she was terrified but ultimately everything was okay.

The appearance at the Gotham Awards marked a joyful moment for the couple amid her reflections on family and motherhood





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Claire Danes Hugh Dancy Gotham Awards Red Carpet PDA Chase Infiniti Kate Mara Jamie Bell Kerry Washington Lili Reinhart David Harbour Pregnancy IVF The Testaments Homeland

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Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Share PDA at Gotham Awards After Actress Discusses Unexpected PregnancyClaire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy made a rare red carpet appearance at the Gotham Awards, showing affection and wearing coordinated glamorous outfits. The event also featured awards and appearances by other stars like Chase Infiniti, Kate Mara, Kerry Washington, and Lili Reinhart. The couple's appearance follows Danes' recent revelation about her unplanned pregnancy at age 44, which she described as a shocking but ultimately joyful experience.

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