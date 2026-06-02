Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Share PDA at Gotham Awards After Actress Discusses Unexpected Pregnancy

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy made a rare red carpet appearance at the Gotham Awards, showing affection and wearing coordinated glamorous outfits. The event also featured awards and appearances by other stars like Chase Infiniti, Kate Mara, Kerry Washington, and Lili Reinhart. The couple's appearance follows Danes' recent revelation about her unplanned pregnancy at age 44, which she described as a shocking but ultimately joyful experience.

Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy made a rare public appearance together at the Gotham Awards on Monday night, where they displayed affectionate behavior on the red carpet .

The couple, married since 2009, were seen kissing and posing for photos at the event held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Claire Danes, 47, wore a pink plunging gown without a bra, highlighting her figure, and styled her blonde hair loose, adding height with heels and dazzling earrings. Hugh Dancy, 50, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie. Inside the awards, Claire added a brown suede jacket over her shoulders.

The evening featured many other celebrities. Chase Infiniti, 26, won the Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series award for her role in The Testaments. She wore a strappy pink gown with a draped skirt and long train, complemented by a pink shawl and statement necklace. Kate Mara, 43, attended with her husband Jamie Bell, 40.

The House of Cards star wore a structured white lace corset minidress, styled her hair in an updo, and wore gold sandals. Kerry Washington, 49, commanded attention in a gold sequin gown that showcased her figure. Lili Reinhart, 29, of Riverdale, wore a sequin dress with an embellished star detail on the waist. David Harbour also looked sharp in a black tuxedo.

The appearance of Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy comes after she recently discussed her unplanned third pregnancy. On the Good Hang podcast with Amy Poehler, Danes revealed she was 44 when she discovered she was pregnant again, describing her reaction as convulsive tears and a meltdown because she did not think it was physically possible at her age. She noted that her first child, Rowan, was conceived after two rounds of IVF and was hard-earned.

She expressed delight that the unexpected pregnancy resulted in a daughter, now two years old, whose name she has not publicly shared. On the SmartLess podcast, she reiterated her surprise and fear at getting pregnant at 44 but emphasized that everything turned out okay. The couple have three children: sons Rowan, 13, and Cyrus, seven, and their two-year-old daughter





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Claire Danes Hugh Dancy Gotham Awards Pregnancy Celebrity Couple Red Carpet Chase Infiniti Kate Mara Jamie Bell Kerry Washington

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Had the Most British Wedding EverHugh Grant should have been there.

Read more »

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Reunite for Disney+ Docuseries on SailGPRyan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up for an untitled docuseries on Disney+ that follows the Australian sailing team BONDS Flying Roos during the SailGP championship season. The series blends humor, behind-the-scenes access, and high-stakes competition, with Olympic gold medallist Tom Slingsby leading the crew.

Read more »

‘Downton Abbey’ Star Hugh Bonneville Addresses ‘The Celebrity Traitors’ Rumors; AI Clones & UK Studio Capacity‘Downton Abbey’ Star Hugh Bonneville Addresses ‘The Celebrity Traitors’ Rumors; AI Clones & UK Studio Capacity AS He Opens SXSW London

Read more »

Hugh Jackman's Next Big Role: The Death of Robin HoodHugh Jackman, best known as Wolverine, stars in the upcoming fantasy epic The Death of Robin Hood, directed by Michael Sarnoski. The film releases June 19 and promises a gritty reinterpretation of the classic legend.

Read more »