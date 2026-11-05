Claire Chadwick Dies in Nigeria While Pregnant After Septic Shock Complications

British mother Claire Chadwick died from septic shock in Nigeria while 37 weeks pregnant. Her family launched a fundraiser to repatriate her body to the UK for a dignified burial.

British citizen Claire Chadwick, a 40-year-old mother of one who resided in Nigeria, has passed away from septic shock while she was 37 weeks pregnant. The tragic medical event resulted in the simultaneous loss of both Claire and her unborn daughter, marking a devastating end to her new life abroad with her husband Ibrahim. The couple had moved from the United Kingdom to Nigeria, where they built a community of thousands of followers online by sharing their daily experiences, faith, and cultural interactions.

Medical Complications And Fatal Sepsis Diagnosis

Claire Chadwick, who was pregnant with her second child, suffered severe medical complications that rapidly escalated into septic shock. The condition, a life-threatening response to infection, caused her organs to begin shutting down. Her unborn baby died in the womb before Claire succumbed to the illness, leaving her grieving husband Ibrahim to face the immediate aftermath of the sudden tragedy in a foreign country.

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Social Media Presence And Life In Nigeria

The couple had amassed a significant following on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram, where they regularly posted videos documenting their relationship, faith, and various food challenges. Claire was described by her family as a funny and fiercely strong-minded woman who lived her life on her own terms. Her digital footprint showed a vibrant personality that resonated with friends and strangers alike, making the sudden loss even more shocking to their online community.

Family Launches Fundraiser For Repatriation

Claire's devastated family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign with the specific goal of raising £10,000 to cover the costs of repatriating her remains. The funds are intended to transport her body the 3,000 miles back to the United Kingdom so she can be laid to rest with dignity. Her sister, Shannon, stated that the family wants her returned home to be surrounded by the loved ones who cherished her, rather than remaining in Nigeria.

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Tributes And Charity Support For Bereaved

Shannon Chadwick expressed that the response to the fundraising effort has been overwhelming, with many people offering condolences and financial support. The family also acknowledged the assistance of the charity REST, which provides support to bereaved families who have lost loved ones suddenly or tragically while abroad. Tributes poured into the campaign page, with one friend recalling dancing with Claire in their youth and another describing her as a kind and caring woman who always made people laugh.

Next Steps And Official Inquiries

The family is currently focused on finalizing the logistics of the repatriation process while navigating the legal and medical requirements in Nigeria. Claire is survived by her 19-year-old son in Wales and her husband Ibrahim, along with an extended family who loved her dearly. The Daily Mail has contacted the Foreign Office to request an official comment regarding the incident and any diplomatic assistance being provided to the Chadwick family during this difficult time.