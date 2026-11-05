Claire Chadwick Dies in Nigeria: Family Launches Fund to Repatriate Mother

Claire Chadwick, a 40-year-old British woman, died in Nigeria from septic shock while 37 weeks pregnant. Her family has launched a fundraising campaign to return her and their unborn child to the UK.

Claire Chadwick, a 40-year-old British citizen who relocated to Nigeria to build a life with her husband, has tragically died after developing severe complications during her final weeks of pregnancy. She was 37 weeks pregnant with her first child together when she succumbed to septic shock, a condition that caused the death of her unborn baby girl in the womb. The incident has left her family devastated and has prompted an urgent campaign to bring her body back to the United Kingdom for a dignified burial.

The Medical Tragedy in Nigeria

Chadwick had been living in Nigeria with her husband, Ibrahim, a 40-year-old man she met and married before moving to the African country. While she was in the final stage of her pregnancy, her health deteriorated rapidly due to the onset of sepsis. Despite the medical intervention available in the region, the infection progressed to septic shock. This fatal condition not only claimed Claire Chadwick's life but also resulted in the loss of their unborn child, who had already died in the womb before her mother passed away.

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Online Personality and Family Legacy

For several years, Claire Chadwick had amassed a significant following on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. She and Ibrahim regularly shared content that highlighted their relationship, their faith, and their participation in local food challenges. Friends and family described her as a funny, fiercely strong-minded, and kind individual who lived life on her own terms. Her sister, Shannon, noted that Claire would leave a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was also a mother to a 19-year-old son from a previous relationship who resides in Wales, and is survived by her husband and extended family who loved her dearly.

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Efforts to Repatriate the Family

In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, Chadwick's devastated family has initiated a fundraising effort through a GoFundMe campaign. The primary objective is to raise £10,000 to cover the costs of transporting her body and the body of their unborn child across the 3,000-mile distance back to the United Kingdom. Shannon Chadwick emphasized that the family's most urgent wish is to have them returned home so they can be laid to rest with dignity, surrounded by the relatives who cared for them. The family expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support received since launching the fundraiser.

Public Tributes and Next Steps

Tributes have flooded the online fundraising page, with friends and acquaintances sharing memories of Claire as a lovely and caring woman. One individual recalled dancing with her when they were younger, while others described her as a beautiful girl who always made people laugh. To assist with the logistical and emotional challenges of dealing with a sudden death abroad, the family has acknowledged the support of charity REST, an organization that assists bereaved families when loved ones die suddenly or tragically overseas. The Daily Mail has contacted the Foreign Office for further comment on the situation.