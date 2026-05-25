Claire Abernathy, a former transgender female, is now detransitioning and has been fighting for revision of her medical transition since she was 17. She urges lawmakers to protect minors from medical transitions, enforce consequences for broken laws, and provide proper care for detransitioners.

Claire Abernathy , now 21, is detransitioning and has been fighting to reverse her medical transition since she was 17. She believes medical transitions for minors need protection and enforcement, and that detransitioners deserve proper care.

state-by-state laws ban gender transition drugs and surgeries for minors.gov/state-department-orders-travelers-from-central-africa-to-pass-ebola-screening-at-dulles-airport. html//www.washingtonexaminer.com/weve-seen-at-least-two-lawsuits-in-the-state-of-texas-regarding-doctors-violating-sb-14-the-medicalizing.html//www.texashealth.gov/content/ten-million-settlement-texas-childrens-hospital-tcmds-billing.html//www.texashealth.gov/content/detransition-clinic-texas-childrens-hospital-pacific.html//www.americanantiaging.org/research/number/numberofgirls.htm#factsonminorityhealt





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Claire Abernathy Detransitioning Protecting Minors From Medical Transitions Medical Transitions Transgender Iowa United States Of America Detrasitioners Children's Health Transgender Girls New York Texas Children's Hospital Gender Transitioning Legal Aspects Texas Medical Field Side Effects Palliative Treatments Research

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