Sandfall Interactive reveals the 2027 Painted Symphony concert tour for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Tickets are selling out for shows in France, Europe, and the US starting January.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is launching its official concert tour, titled A Painted Symphony, with performances scheduled to begin in January 2027. The tour, organized by developer Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive, will feature live orchestral performances of the game's acclaimed soundtrack across multiple continents. Initial ticket sales have already seen sold-out shows before the first event takes place, highlighting the intense demand for the musical experience.

Concert Tour Schedule And Locations

The A Painted Symphony tour officially kicks off in Amneville, France, marking the beginning of a global run that spans into 2027. The initial leg of the journey starts in the studio's home country, allowing local fans to experience the score in its country of origin before the production moves to other regions. Following the French start, the tour will traverse various European cities, establishing a strong presence across the continent before heading across the Atlantic.

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The European portion of the tour includes debut performances in Spain, Sweden, Poland, and Norway. These new markets represent a significant expansion for the concert series, bringing the orchestral adaptation of the game's music to audiences who have not previously had the opportunity to attend a live showing. The diverse locations underscore the international appeal of the project and the broad reach of its fanbase.

The tour concludes its global journey in the United States, with performances scheduled from September onwards. The American leg includes four performances, with the final dates set for two nights in Los Angeles, California. This structure ensures that the tour covers major population centers and gaming hubs on both sides of the Atlantic, providing ample opportunities for fans in different time zones to attend.

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Orchestra Personnel And Artistic Direction

Leading the musical performance are renowned artists Lorien Testard and Alice Duport-Percier, who will perform live on stage. Their participation adds a layer of professional vocal and instrumental expertise to the event, ensuring a high-quality presentation of the game's complex audio landscape. The duo serves as the centerpiece of the show, guiding the audience through the emotional and narrative arcs of the game's story.

They will be joined by conductor Daniel Sicard, who brings extensive experience in managing large-scale orchestral productions. Sicard will conduct the Orchestre Curieux, the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, and the Wordless Music Orchestra. This collaboration between specialized ensembles allows for a rich, layered sound that captures the depth of the original composition while adapting it for a live concert hall environment.

The involvement of these specific musical groups highlights the production value invested in the tour. The Wordless Music Orchestra, known for its cinematic scores, and the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, with its classical roots, combine to create a unique sonic identity for the event. This artistic choice reflects the game's blend of traditional JRPG elements with modern, original storytelling.

Game Impact And Fan Reception

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, released on April 24, 2025, has rapidly cemented Sandfall Interactive as a major developer in the global JRPG sector. The game, powered by Unreal Engine 5, has garnered critical acclaim with a Top Critic average score of 92 out of 100 on OpenCritic. Ninety-eight percent of critics recommended the title, praising its turn-based combat system which draws heavy inspiration from classic titles like Final Fantasy while offering a distinct narrative personality.

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The game's setting is filled with references to France, reflecting the studio's background and adding a unique cultural flavor to the fantasy world. The ESRB rates the game as Mature 17+, citing themes of blood and gore, strong language, suggestive themes, and violence. Despite these mature elements, the game has attracted a wide audience, ranging from long-time fans of the genre to newcomers seeking a fresh experience in the role-playing space.

Fan engagement remains exceptionally high, with cosplayers frequently appearing at various conventions dressed as characters from the game. This grassroots promotion continues to drive interest in the franchise, as players share their experiences and appreciation for the detailed world-building. The merchandise available, including items such as berets, T-shirts, hoodies, tour posters, tote bags, and mugs, further demonstrates the commercial viability and cultural footprint of the project.

Ticket Availability And Future Outlook

Tickets for the A Painted Symphony tour are currently on sale, with several dates already sold out. This rapid depletion of inventory indicates strong consumer confidence in the event and the game itself. Prospective attendees are advised to check official channels for any potential additions or last-minute releases, as demand continues to outpace supply for key dates in both Europe and the United States.

The success of the tour underscores the lasting impact of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on the gaming industry. Even without an immediate sequel announcement, the franchise maintains a dedicated following through diverse media and live experiences. Sandfall Interactive's ability to captivate audiences so quickly suggests a strong foundation for future projects, keeping industry observers and fans eager for what comes next.