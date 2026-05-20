Claimant Sues English Vineyard Bosses for Allegedly Negligent Accident

A claimant, Guy Hollingworth, has sued his former bosses at Rathfinny Wine Estate Ltd for more than £200,000 at the High Court, alleging negligence in failing to ensure the pallet was secured and accusing the driver of driving too fast for the terrain. Hollingworth claims he suffered life-changing injuries including PTSD and chronic pain disorder after being catapulted off the back of a tractor while working at the vineyard.

A wine estate worker has sued his English vineyard bosses for allegedly failing to ensure the pallet was secured and also accusing the driver of driving too fast for the terrain.

The claimant, Guy Hollingworth, claims he suffered life-changing injuries including PTSD and chronic pain disorder after being catapulted off the back of a tractor. The defendant, Rathfinny Wine Estate Ltd, is fighting the claim on the basis that the claimant was negligent and was setting the tractor forks too low and failing to properly hold on





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Lawsuits Negligence Accident Claim Personal Injury English Vineyard

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