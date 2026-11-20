CL officially joins Theblacklabel and drops new solo singles ICONIC and Say It To My Face. The release marks her first solo work since 2021 and features a performance at the 2026 MAMA Awards.

South Korean superstar CL has officially signed with Theblacklabel, marking a significant new chapter in her seventeen-year career. On Friday, November 20, she surprised fans by releasing a pair of new solo tracks titled ICONIC and Say It To My Face. This release serves as her first solo music drop since her 2021 project, bringing a renewed sense of confidence and creative freedom to her discography. The move signals a shift in her musical direction, incorporating rule-breaking attitudes and distinct sonic signatures that define her status as a leader in the industry.

Music Rollout And MAMA Awards Performance Details

The initial concept for these new songs began as an idea for a single featuring her former group 2NE1. However, the project evolved into a robust solo endeavor instead. CL showcased this new material on stage at the 2026 MAMA Awards held at Osaka Kyocera Dome. She performed a medley of the new tracks and teamed up with new labelmates ALLDAY PROJECT for a joint performance billed as Still the Baddest. This stage appearance included several reworked K-pop classics, demonstrating the collaborative potential of her new label partnership.

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Sonic Style And Songwriting Collaborations

CL co-wrote both new singles alongside producer Teddy, who remains a key creative force in her work. ICONIC frames instinct as a form of healing, utilizing rushing electronic production that has become a new sonic signature for Teddy. The track features collaborations with Oscar-winning Golden collaborators 24 and IDO. Conversely, Say It To My Face adopts a more subtle hip-hop sound to address those who speak behind others back. Bailey Sok of ALLDAY PROJECT co-wrote this second track, setting the stage for their upcoming joint performance at the awards ceremony.

Lyrical Themes And Industry Commentary

The lyrics of these songs cover CL history with specific cultural references. ICONIC includes a nod to her Very Cherry teaming with TBL through a black-stained cherry metaphor. Say It To My Face references the number 21, a play on the name 2NE1, while CL reclaims the title of baddest female. CL stated that she wanted to create a song that was not typical K-pop because the industry lacks songs addressing this specific theme. She explained that the aggressive message is not a personal grievance but reflects experiences common to everyone in the industry.

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Artist Perspective On Diversity And Politeness

CL noted that K-pop can be a very polite industry, but she wants to add diversity and darker vibes to the global landscape. She emphasized that she respects the culture of politeness but aims to make the genre more fun and inclusive. Regarding the targets of her lyrics, she explained that she grew up on camera since she was fifteen years old. She feels there are too many people to name individually, so the message serves as a broader statement for all K-pop artists who have felt similar pressures.

Long Term Intentions And Future Messaging

Although the title ICONIC might read as a boast, CL insists listeners must hear the whole song to understand the full story about overcoming hardships. She expressed gratitude for being still here and wanting to continue being creative on stage. Her intention is to ensure there is always a positive message, even when the lyrics are bold. Seventeen years after her 2009 debut with 2NE1, CL says the core intention behind her music has not changed, even if the surface-level interpretation differs.