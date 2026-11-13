CL Signs With THEBLACKLABEL, Reuniting With Teddy For New Solo Chapter

Former 2NE1 star CL joins K-super-producer Teddy's THEBLACKLABEL label, ending a decade-long hiatus from their creative partnership and marking a major career milestone for the artist.

CL has officially signed with THEBLACKLABEL, the record label founded by Grammy- and Oscar-winning K-pop super-producer Teddy in 2015. This agreement marks a significant professional reunion for the two artists, who previously collaborated extensively during CL's tenure as the leader of the legendary girl group 2NE1. The move represents both a return to a foundational creative partnership and a new strategic venture for the veteran artist.

The signing follows the successful 2NE1 reunion tour, which began in October 2024 with three performances at Olympic Hall and concluded with a sold-out two-night finale at Seoul's KSPO Dome in April 2025. The tour attracted more than 258,000 fans across Asia, serving as a testament to the group's enduring global appeal. While CL initially hoped the reunion would include new music with her former bandmates, logistical challenges and the members' individual career paths shifted the focus toward a solo project.

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CL stated that she had already held reunion discussions with her bandmates two years prior to the tour. She described the process of reconnecting as healing and special, noting that she worked closely with YG Entertainment during that period. Although she wanted to release a new single with 2NE1, the group decided to prioritize the tour first to meet the 15th-anniversary timeline. This decision allowed the members to assess their individual goals after a long period of separation.

The decision to sign with THEBLACKLABEL came after CL reflected on the musical chemistry she shared with Teddy during the reunion performances. She noted that 99 percent of 2NE1's project material was produced by him, making him the ideal partner for any future creative endeavors. CL approached Teddy directly with the proposal before informing her bandmates, a precaution she took to protect the plan from potential complications while she focused on the tour.

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This strategic timing aligned with major changes within 2NE1, including Park Bom stepping away from group activities in August 2025 to prioritize her health. The other members also began pursuing solo projects, prompting CL to consider her own artistic trajectory. She viewed the collaboration with Teddy as a fun and special opportunity that would feel full circle, given that their last creative work together was her 2016 solo single Lifted. That track peaked at No. 94 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked the first time a female Korean soloist entered the chart with Teddy as producer and co-writer.

The collaboration between CL and Teddy has a rich history in K-pop's American crossover landscape. Teddy wrote and produced many of 2NE1's signature tracks, including the 2011 hit I Am the Best. This song became the first by a K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the World Digital Songs chart. Teddy also contributed to a majority of 2NE1's second album, Crush, which achieved a historic chart position that held the record for more than two years.

CL's solo career has also benefited from this partnership, with songs like The Baddest Female garnering more than 100 million views on YouTube. However, CL took a deliberate step away from the YG Entertainment system that launched her career, leaving the agency in 2019 after more than a decade. She founded her own label, Very Cherry, to learn the business side of the industry, gaining experience in management and entrepreneurship alongside her creative development.

CL explained that she left YG Entertainment to fully understand the music business side of things because she had always been part of the creative process. She felt the need to learn how the label and team operated to ensure longevity in her career. Her independent project allowed her to oversee everything together, giving her a perspective she did not have when she was solely in the creative land. Now she understands the business side better and feels more connected to everything personally.

The Teddy she returned to runs a far larger operation than in the past. THEBLACKLABEL has been on a massive hot streak, signing a slew of A-list musicians, actors, and athletes. Teddy and label co-founder Kush, as well as in-house producers 24 and IDO, were among the writers of the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash Golden from the K-Pop Demon Hunter soundtrack. This success earned them the Grammy Award for best song written for visual media and the Academy Award for best original song.

Despite the accolades, CL says their workflow has not changed over time. She knows Teddy so well that their energy and work-process feel like they worked together just last week. It is very natural and organic, but now that he has his label and she is working with his label too, with her own team, Very Cherry, it is a collaborative thing. She is also working with his producers now and feels it is very organic and natural, even though more people are involved.

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THEBLACKLABEL's roster includes high-profile signings such as actors Park Bogum, Kwak Dongyeon, and Im Siwan. In August, the label signed South Korean national team midfielder Lee Kangin, who joined La Liga's Atletico Madrid after playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The label also manages the rare co-ed group ALLDAY PROJECT, which has sent two entries to the Billboard Global 200. Additionally, the label's artist MEOVV made waves on the World Albums chart since signing with Capitol Records.

CL notes that the Teddy she is working with has evolved, and his sound is different now. It is interesting because it is way more people involved compared to their previous work. However, she emphasizes that they know each other so well that the process remains natural. She is used to working with his producers and finds the new dynamic to be both new and familiar, blending her past experiences with her current growth.

CL says the nearer satisfaction is that what once felt like separate parts of her career between the group and the solo work now no longer pull in different directions. She references the fandoms for both 2NE1, known as Blackjacks, and her solo fans, GZBs. She feels great that the two fandoms are all in one place together now and that it all came naturally. This unity reflects her holistic approach to her career.

The announcement has generated significant interest among fans and industry analysts, who view the reunion as a potential catalyst for new musical innovations. CL's decision to prioritize her solo career while maintaining her legacy with 2NE1 reflects a nuanced approach to artistic growth. The collaboration promises to blend CL's global appeal with Teddy's meticulous production style, potentially setting new standards for K-pop releases.

This partnership signifies a major shift in the K-pop industry, highlighting the enduring influence of super-producers and veteran artists. The signing suggests a new chapter for CL, combining her extensive performance experience with Teddy's proven production expertise. This partnership may influence how other artists approach label dynamics and creative collaborations in the coming years. The return to THEBLACKLABEL marks a definitive full circle moment for the artist.