Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks in Thrilling Comeback Led by CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum scored nine straight points to seal a narrow victory for the Atlanta Hawks over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on November 15, 2026.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in a dramatic comeback victory on Friday evening, November 15, 2026. The win was secured through a combination of intense defensive adjustments and a heroic scoring display by guard CJ McCollum in the final minutes.

Atlanta opened the contest with a concerning trend of slow starts, falling behind by as many as 19 points in the first quarter. The Hawks shot poorly from the field and allowed 16 second-chance points early on, mirroring a difficult stretch where they had made only 10 three-pointers in their last five opening periods. Milwaukee capitalized on these lapses, hitting several extremely contested shots to build a substantial lead.

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The Hawks completely reversed their fortunes in the second quarter with a dominant 37-13 run that shifted the momentum of the game. This explosive offensive surge allowed Atlanta to erase the 22-point deficit and take a narrow two-point lead into halftime. The turnaround was driven by a significant improvement in defensive intensity, which forced the Bucks to go cold from the field during this critical stretch.

During the pivotal second quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks shot just 6-for-24 from the floor, struggling to find any rhythm against Atlanta's tightened perimeter defense. The ability of the Hawks to adjust their defensive scheme mid-game demonstrated their capacity to respond to adversity when their offensive execution initially faltered. This second-half surge served as a crucial stabilizing factor, preventing the game from getting out of hand.

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Atlanta maintained their competitive edge into the third quarter, extending their strong play with a 9-3 run to open the second half. The Hawks appeared to be building on their halftime momentum, but the Bucks responded with a 12-2 run that temporarily threatened to derail Atlanta's advantage. The Milwaukee comeback was sparked by two costly turnovers committed by Aaron Wiggins, which provided easy transition opportunities for the Bucks.

These back-and-forth scoring bursts kept the game tightly contested, preventing either team from establishing a commanding lead. The third quarter showcased the offensive firepower of both rosters, as the Hawks struggled to hold onto their cushion while the Bucks refused to go away. Despite the Bucks' response, the Hawks managed to weather the storm and keep the game within striking distance, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

CJ McCollum proved his value once again with a heroic scoring display in the fourth quarter, cementing his status as a vital veteran leader for the Atlanta Hawks. With the game on the line, McCollum went cold earlier in the night only to heat up when it mattered most, scoring nine straight points to secure the victory.

This performance marked the third time in the past year that McCollum closed out a game against the Bucks with clutch shots. He previously hit a game-winner in December of last year and delivered a pivotal bucket in January of this year to seal a win. His ability to perform under the highest pressure reinforces why the Hawks rely on his veteran presence in critical moments.

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McCollum finished the night with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, and four steals, demonstrating his all-around impact on the game. The guard's fourth-quarter heroics were the defining factor in the outcome, showcasing his skill and composure in closing out tight contests against conference rivals. The win serves as a reminder of the Hawks' resilience and their star guard's ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.