CJ Abrams' Fantasy Baseball Stock Is Bolstered With Mock Trade To Atlanta Braves

This MLB mock trade sends Washington Nationals All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams to the Atlanta Braves.

Jun 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams looks out form the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Nationals Park.

| Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images The Washington Nationals have vastly exceeded expectations to start the 2026 MLB season, due in large part to the efforts of star shortstop CJ Abrams. Abrams has gotten out to arguably the best start of any season in his career thus far, slotting out a spot in recent trade rumors despite the team’s encouraging performance. Abrams’ name has been thrown around trade chatter throughout the season, due to the team’s struggles over the past few campaigns.

The Nationals were expected to shop the All-Star to bolster a potential rebuild, though no significant progress toward a trade has been made. The 25-year-old has suited up in 65 of Washington’s 66 games this season, racking up 68 hits, 41 runs, 14 homers and 49 RBIs with a .286 batting average over that time. He’s posting career-high efficiency from the plate and has become one of the more popular names in the rumor mill with such production.

, could present an ideal haul for a potential long-term contributor in Abrams. Here’s a mock trade that sends Abrams to Atlanta:May 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn ImagesIn the proposed deal, the Braves go all-in on Abrams, offering a reliable veteran bat in Ozzies Albies, along with two high-end prospects. Albies has been linked as a potential trade candidate for some time, and could be moved to help shore up Atlanta’s defensive rotation over the long term, a billing Abrams fits.

The Braves have a massive need at shortstop and with two years remaining on his deal, Abrams could be viewed as a potential long-term pairing alongside Ronald Acuna Jr. if the team can secure him long-term. Cam Cantini is a high-profile pitching prospect, a first-round pick in 2024, who presents reason for optimism as a trade asset. Position prospect Tate Southisense is a few years earlier in his development, but presents some value in a trade.

From a fantasy baseball perspective, Abrams could build on a productive start to the season with premier talent surrounding him in the batting order. The trade could present a slight bump in his RBI numbers, and I’d expect his contact and power production to remain highly encouraging over the course of the season.

Jun 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. | Brad Mills-Imagn Imagesfollowing the Nationals’ emergence, there’s still potential he’s moved ahead of the trade deadline. The proposed deal helps fill a positional need with a consistent bat, bringing in Albies, while adding two quality prospects to an already strong crop among the Nationals’ minor league clubs.

It’s hard to move off a franchise cornerstone in Abrams, but the deal helps set up Washington with favorable long-term assets. Jun 2, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts with manager Walt Weiss after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Truist Park.

| Dale Zanine-Imagn Images The Braves are looking to capitalize on their championship window and shore up the few weaknesses that persist in a star-studded lineup. Shortstop continues to emerge as a position of need for Atlanta, with Abrams garnering attention as a potential long-term solution for the club to consider seriously in a trade. Considering the return of a 25-year-old All-Star with time left on a favorable deal, the Braves could afford to mortgage such assets for Abrams’ production.

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.





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