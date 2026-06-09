CJ Abrams and Daylen Lile deliver in 9th inning as Nationals rally for 4-3 victory over Giants

- Daylen Lile hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning after CJ Abrams' tying base hit, and the Washington Nationals rallied against closer Keaton Winn to spoil Logan Webb's impressive outing and beat the San FRancisco Giants 4-3 on Monday night.

Pitching for the third straight day, Winn couldn't hold a two-run lead. He gave up a one-out double to Luis García Jr. and hitwith a pitch to put the tying runs on base.

A passed ball advanced both runners, who scored on Abrams' single. Webb, an All-Star the past two years who was trying to win consecutive starts for the first time this season, struck out seven and didn't walk a batter over eight innings. He allowed one run and five hits.

Lee extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games with a fourth-inning single in a game featuring a steady drizzle in the early innings with gray clouds and wind for the duration. He finished with four hits.

García broke up a scoreless pitchers' duel with an RBI single in the sixth off Webb, then the Giants tied it onSan Francisco arrived home early Monday morning from Sunday night's series finale in Chicago and a 10-game trip.collided at the left-center wall as Crews made a catch on Eldridge's deep fly in the fourth. Both stayed in the game.





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