New 2026 data reveals civil servants take 8.5 sick days annually, double the private sector rate. Critics cite mental health and management failures.

Official data released on Thursday demonstrates that public sector employees are taking more sick leave than at any time since 2010. The statistics show a clear divergence between government workers and their private sector counterparts, raising immediate concerns regarding operational efficiency and public expenditure.

Record Sick Days Exceed Private Sector Rates

Civil servants averaged 8.5 days of sick leave per year in 2026, an increase from the 8.2 days recorded in the previous year. This figure is nearly double the 4.4 days lost by private sector employees in the prior year, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. The breakdown of these absences indicates that 5.1 days were attributed to long-term illness, while 3.4 days were due to short-term sickness. In the preceding year, the long-term average was 4.9 days and short-term was 3.4 days.

Also read Trump ally warns of potential 'civil war' due to Democrats' strategy

Departmental Variances in Staff Absence

Significant disparities exist between different government bodies regarding staff attendance. The Ministry of Justice recorded the highest average absences, with mandarins taking 11 days off sick on average. The Department for Work and Pensions also reported high levels of ill-health, with staff taking 10.2 days last year, up from 9.1 days in 2025. In stark contrast, the Cabinet Office had the lowest rates, with staff taking an average of just three days off in 2026.

Mental Health Drives Long-Term Absences

Mental ill health was cited by nearly half of all civil servants as the primary reason for long-term sickness leave. Respiratory issues were reported by a quarter of staff for short-term absences. Demographic analysis shows that women took more sick days than men, while those aged 60 and above recorded the highest number of days off due to ill-health. Junior administrative staff took an average of 12 days, compared to 2.5 days for senior ranks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Critics Question Value for Taxpayer Money

Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Mike Wood stated that these figures raise serious questions about productivity and value for money across the Civil Service. He highlighted growing evidence of civil servants holding multiple full-time jobs alongside their government roles. Ameer Kotecha, chief executive of the Centre for Government Reform, argued that Whitehall suffers from generous sick pay and weak line management. He noted that private firms typically provide early contact and occupational health support to manage absences effectively.

Government Response to Workforce Health Data

A Government spokesman defended the current statistics, claiming that these trends are visible across all economic sectors. The spokesperson asserted that Civil Service rates are broadly in line with the private sector when viewed holistically. They further stated that departments have clear policies and support mechanisms in place to help staff stay in work and return as quickly as possible following illness.