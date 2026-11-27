New data reveals civil servants took 8.5 sick days in 2026, doubling private sector rates. Questions rise over DWP productivity and public sector value for money amid rising mental health absences.

Government statistics confirm that civil servants in the United Kingdom are taking more sick days now than at any time since 2010, prompting fresh scrutiny over public sector efficiency. According to data released on Thursday, the average civil servant took 8.5 days off work in 2026 due to illness. This represents a slight increase from the 8.2 days recorded in the previous year, signaling a persistent trend rather than a temporary spike in workforce absenteeism.

Department for Work and Pensions employees experienced the highest average absence rates, taking 10.2 days off sick last year. This figure marks a significant rise from the 9.1 days recorded in 2025. Critics argue that it is particularly ironic that the department responsible for creating policies to help Britons return to the workplace is currently struggling with some of the highest absenteeism levels across the entire government.

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Sick Leave Mechanisms and Statistical Breakdown

The breakdown of these 8.5 average days reveals a dominance of long-term health issues over short-term ones. Staff lost an average of 5.1 days per staff year to long-term sickness, compared to 3.4 days for short-term sickness. In the prior year, those figures were slightly different, with 4.9 days lost to long-term illness and 3.4 days to short-term illness, indicating that chronic health conditions are driving the overall increase in absenteeism across the Civil Service.

When compared to the private sector, the disparity in health-related absence becomes even more stark. Data from the Office for National Statistics suggests that private sector employees lost just 4.4 days to calling in sick last year. This means the average civil servant is taking more than double the amount of sick leave compared to their counterparts in the private economy, a gap that has widened over the last decade.

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Stakeholder Criticism and Management Failures

Mike Wood, the shadow cabinet office minister, used these findings to question the overall productivity of the government workforce. He stated that the figures raise serious concerns about value for money across the Civil Service. His comments followed growing evidence that some civil servants are holding multiple full-time jobs, suggesting a broader cultural issue regarding work ethic and commitment within Whitehall that extends beyond simple health metrics.

Ameer Kotecha, chief executive officer of the Centre for Government Reform, provided a detailed critique of the management culture driving these numbers. He argued that generous sick pay and weak line management in Whitehall allow cases to drift without intervention. In contrast, most private firms initiate early contact, provide occupational health support, and create clear return-to-work plans when a long absence occurs, measures that Kotecha claims are largely absent in the public sector.

Demographic Trends and Departmental Variance

Demographic analysis of the data highlights specific groups contributing most to the absence statistics. Junior staff members took significantly more sick days than their senior counterparts. Administrative assistants and administrative officers across all departments averaged 12 days of absence, whereas senior ranks took just 2.5 days. Furthermore, women reported more sick days than men, and civil servants aged 60 and above recorded the highest number of days off due to ill-health this year.

Specific departments also showed wide variance in their workforce health metrics. While the Department for Work and Pensions struggled with high absence rates, the Cabinet Office recorded the lowest figures. Civil servants in the Cabinet Office took only three days off on average in 2026, demonstrating that high absenteeism is not uniform across all government bodies but is concentrated in specific functional areas.

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Government Response and Future Accountability

The Government responded to the controversy by citing broader national trends. A Government spokesman noted that absenteeism has been seen across all sectors, arguing that the latest Office for National Statistics data shows Civil Service rates are broadly in line with the private sector when contextual factors are considered. They emphasized that departments have clear policies and support systems in place to help staff stay in work and return quickly following illness.

Despite the official defense, critics maintain that taxpayers are entitled to a workforce that delivers tangible results. They argue that with millions of working days being lost annually, the current model is financially unsustainable. Critics are calling for ministers to hold every department to clear targets to reduce absence, asserting that the Civil Service must focus on delivering value rather than simply absorbing increasing amounts of public money.