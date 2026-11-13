Civil Service Fraud Exposes Systemic Waste in UK Government

Kashim Chowdhury convicted of fraud reveals deep inefficiencies in the UK civil service. A detailed look at how lax oversight allowed months of unpaid work and massive salary fraud to continue unchecked across multiple departments.

Former civil servant Kashim Chowdhury, 56, faced sentencing at Southwark Crown Court this week after being convicted of nine charges of fraud. His case exposes severe systemic inefficiencies within the UK civil service, where poor management allowed him to exploit multiple government departments simultaneously. The trial revealed how a lack of rigorous oversight enabled an individual to draw substantial salaries while performing little to no actual work for over three and a half years.

Fraud Mechanism and Salary Fraud

Chowdhury maintained up to five simultaneous employment contracts across various government bodies, including the Departments for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), Health, Business and Trade, the Home Office, and the Food Standards Agency. At the peak of his deception, he was contracted for 183 hours a week, a workload equivalent to more than 26 hours every day. This extraordinary arrangement allowed him to accumulate salaries totaling nearly £350,000, highlighting the vast financial leakage caused by institutional neglect.

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Institutional Laxness and Poor Management

The fraud was possible primarily because the civil service tolerates profound inefficiency from its staff members. By providing his genuine national insurance number for every position, Chowdhury relied on the inability of multiple departments to cross-reference their payroll data effectively. This structural failure meant that his scheme remained undetected for years, facilitated by inadequate management practices and a workforce that had perfected methods to avoid accountability.

Remote Work and Time-Theft Techniques

Working from home significantly aided Chowdhury's ability to conceal his inactivity. Staff members commonly signed into Zoom meetings with cameras and microphones disabled, creating the illusion of presence without actual engagement. When physical attendance was required, arriving late became a standard practice. These tactics are part of a broader culture where employees feel empowered to shirk responsibilities without fear of challenge or consequence.

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Workforce Absenteeism Statistics

A recent time-and-motion study by the Centre for Government Reform highlights the scale of absenteeism within the civil service. At the main London offices of the Department for Work and Pensions, fewer than one in seven employees were at their desks by midday on a Friday. Of the 2,245 staff surveyed, just 26 had arrived by 8am, and only 114 were working by 9am. This data underscores a workplace environment where productivity is frequently sacrificed to personal convenience.

Wellbeing Culture and Productivity Decline

The emphasis on employee wellbeing has become a barrier to operational efficiency, often prioritizing emotional comfort over task completion. Meetings routinely begin with inquiries about feelings rather than progress, creating a culture where anxiety is a legitimate excuse for non-performance. This dynamic has led to a situation where the mere existence of job demands is viewed as a sufficient cause for stress, thereby justifying further inaction and delaying critical government decisions for weeks or months.