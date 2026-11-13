Civil Service Bans AI Interviews After Bots Replace Humans

The UK Civil Service mandates face-to-face interviews and removes AI-generated personal statements to combat fraudulent applications and ensure recruitment integrity.

The UK Civil Service is ordering a return to in-person interviews after officials discovered that artificial intelligence bots had been posing as human candidates. This strategic pivot aims to restore integrity to a recruitment system overwhelmed by automated applications that diluted the quality of genuine talent.

Bots Replace Humans In Final Interviews

Whitehall administrators have confirmed that the traditional personal statement is being phased out due to a surge in submissions generated by platforms like ChatGPT. Job seekers were using these tools to produce hundreds of applications with minimal effort, causing authentic candidates to be lost among the noise. In extreme instances, entire virtual interviews conducted over Zoom or Microsoft Teams were found to be completely generated by AI rather than human applicants.

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Cabinet Secretary Outlines Major Reforms

Cabinet Secretary Dame Antonia Romeo acknowledged widespread criticism that Whitehall has become tame and risk-averse during her annual lecture. She admitted that the civil service is no longer unequivocally considered the best in the world and insisted on decisive action against poor performance. Romeo stated that she has listened to criticisms regarding siloed operations and reactive strategies, emphasizing that the department must urgently address issues that drive out good effort.

Combating Polygamous Working And Fraud

These reforms come amidst revelations that civil servants are exploiting remote work policies to hold multiple jobs simultaneously. Kashim Chowdhury was recently convicted of nine counts of fraud after juggling up to five civil service roles at once, earning more than £280,000 in taxpayer funds. He allegedly applied makeup to appear ill on video calls with bosses to manage his workload across different positions. The National Fraud Initiative has identified at least 301 public sector employees engaging in this polygamous working since 2016.

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Impact On Recruitment And Future Hiring

The final-stage interview process will now prioritize face-to-face interactions to verify human presence and authenticity. This change is designed to prevent the situation where bland, formulaic cover letters obscure the capabilities of qualified individuals. The civil service workforce has expanded significantly, reaching more than 442,000 full-time employees last year compared to 316,790 in 2016. Officials are simplifying recruitment to eliminate generic interviews and slow processes, aiming to reward those making the biggest impact.

Strengthening Performance And Accountability

Dame Antonia Romeo emphasized that poor performance drives out good performance and discretionary effort within the department. The civil service will strengthen processes to train and equip managers to identify and reward high achievers while taking decisive action against underperformers. This move signals a broader shift away from the work-from-home culture that enabled fraud and ensures that civil servants doing some of the hardest jobs in the country are held to higher standards.