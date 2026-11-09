Civil Servant Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Fraud for Holding Overlapping Jobs

Former Whitehall worker Kashim Chowdhury was found guilty of fraud after holding up to five simultaneous government roles from his London home, stealing over £280,000.

Former Whitehall civil servant Kashim Chowdhury has been convicted of fraud at Southwark Crown Court after exploiting post-pandemic remote work policies to hold multiple simultaneous government positions. The 56-year-old was found guilty on his birthday for deceiving employers and illicitly securing more than £280,000 in taxpayer funds over a three-year period.

Fraud Scheme and Overlapping Employment

Kashim Chowdhury orchestrated this elaborate deception by lying about his employment history and concealing his existing full-time roles from potential and current employers. He began his offending in February 2020 when he started working for Tower Hamlets Council. By April 2021, he had secured a second position with Defra, despite having passed government vetting procedures designed to prevent such conflicts of interest.

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His scheme escalated significantly by September 2023, at which point he was employed by nine different government departments and public bodies. These organizations included the Home Office and the Department of Health and Social Care. At the peak of his fraudulent activities in May 2023, he was being paid for five full-time roles simultaneously. This arrangement meant he was contractually obligated to work 183 hours a week, which exceeds the 168 hours that exist in a standard seven-day week.

Stakeholder Positions and Employer Reactions

Prosecutor Lucy Organ highlighted the ethical breach, stating that Kashim Chowdhury exploited honest workers who did not anticipate such duplicity. When questioned during the trial, he claimed it never crossed his mind that holding two full-time jobs was problematic. He attempted to justify his actions by citing poor mental health and the need to care for his terminally ill mother, though jurors rejected these defenses.

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Colleagues provided damning testimony regarding his performance and conduct. Carol Hedland, a project line manager at the UK Health Security Agency, described his productivity and attendance as very poor. She reported that when she attempted to address his issues over the phone, he accused her of badgering him and hung up. The agency was one of his employers during his seven-month stint between 2022 and 2023.

Another former colleague, Richard Arkless from the Home Office, testified that Chowdhury missed Teams meetings and was incredibly rude during performance discussions. Arkless noted that Chowdhury dismissed offers of help as being for show and stated he was uninterested in the job. Despite his claimed struggles, he continued to collect salaries from multiple sources while providing negligible work output.

Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

The financial impact of Chowdhury's actions was substantial, with estimates suggesting he siphoned off approximately £300,000 over the three-year fraud period. He lived in a £2 million four-storey Grade II-listed home in trendy east London, where he managed his multiple roles from home. To maintain his ruse, he allegedly took sick days and holidays, and even applied makeup to appear ill during video calls with bosses.

His Honour Judge Mark Weekes remanded Chowdhury into immediate custody after he was unanimously convicted of nine counts of fraud. The judge observed that Chowdhury approached the case on an unrealistic basis, noting that the jury took seven hours to reach their verdicts. The maximum sentence for the fraud charges is ten years in prison, and he will be sentenced at a later date.

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Compounding his legal troubles, Chowdhury is currently engaged in a bitter legal battle with his siblings over the future of their deceased mother's six-bedroom home off Brick Lane. While he has attempted to conceal his identity throughout the trial, his identity was first revealed by the Mail in April of the previous year. The conviction marks the end of a significant investigation into his exploitation of the remote working culture that became prevalent after the Covid-19 pandemic.