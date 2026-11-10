Civil Servant Fraudster Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Stealing £350k While Holding Five Jobs

Kashim Chowdhury was found guilty of nine fraud counts after juggling five government roles simultaneously to fund a £2m London home and steal £280,000 in public funds.

Kashim Chowdhury, a 56-year-old former civil servant, was found guilty of nine counts of fraud after a four-week trial, revealing how he simultaneously held five government jobs to plunder hundreds of thousands of pounds in taxpayer funds. Jurors at Southwark Crown Court concluded that Chowdhury systematically deceived multiple Whitehall departments and public bodies over a three-year period, earning up to £11,000 in a single month while providing virtually no work in return.

The convicted fraudster lived in a prestigious six-bedroom, Grade II-listed property on London's East End, situated just off the fashionable Brick Lane, which was purchased by his late mother in 1999. The four-storey 18th-century home, valued at approximately £2 million and surrounded by other multimillion-pound residences, served as the base for his elaborate deception. He exploited the civil service work-from-home culture by keeping his camera off during almost all meetings, occasionally applying white makeup to feign illness when forced to appear on screen.

Also read Fraud Convicted Civil Servant Kashim Chowdhury Jailed on 56th Birthday

Mechanics of the Employment Fraud

Chowdhury's fraudulent operation began in February 2020 when he secured his first position with Tower Hamlets Council. He subsequently took a second role with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in April 2021, despite passing rigorous government vetting procedures designed to prevent rogue agents from entering Whitehall. By September 2023, he had accumulated eight different full-time positions across various government departments and public bodies, including the Home Office and the Department of Health and Social Care.

At the peak of his criminal scheme in May 2023, Chowdhury was being paid for five full-time roles simultaneously, a feat that would require him to work 183 hours in a single week, exceeding the 168 hours that exist in seven days. He maintained at least two full-time posts at all times, often three, and at his peak, he answered to five different bosses across the Department for Environment, Defra, the UK Health Security Agency, the Department for Business and Trade, the Food Standards Agency, and the Home Office.

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Prosecutors established that Chowdhury took sick days and holidays to manage his excessive workload and maintain the ruse, while his performance was described as extremely poor in multiple roles. One project line manager at the UK Health Security Agency, where he worked for seven months between 2022 and 2023, noted his work was very poor. Despite these issues, he was frequently assigned senior project manager roles with salaries reaching up to £52,000, taking advantage of bureaucratic failures to prevent overlapping employment.

Stakeholder Positions and Family Dispute

Chowdhury denied trying to deceive his employers, claiming that evidence proving his innocence had been lost by investigators. However, the court rejected his arguments, with prosecutors stating he positively lied about his employment history and the existence of his other full-time jobs. His defense relied on the excuse that he needed to work from his Grade II-listed house to care for his ailing mother, Faijun Nessa, who suffered from bowel cancer.

This narrative is heavily contested by Chowdhury's three siblings, who accuse him of bullying their illiterate and nearly blind mother into transferring half of the property to him. His older brothers, Abdul and Anis Chowdhury, and his sister, Fowzia Hussain, have taken legal action in the High Court to overturn the property transfer, alleging that Chowdhury threatened to leave her homeless if she did not split the house evenly among all children. The siblings are fighting to reclaim their mother's share of the asset.

The legal battle over the property intensified when Faijun Nessa transferred half of the home into Chowdhury's name on June 29, 2023, just three days before she passed away from cancer in 2023. His siblings argue that this transfer was the result of coercion rather than voluntary gift, and they are seeking to restore the property to her estate. The Crown Prosecution Service has already applied to register a charge on the house, ensuring that the property is secured for potential recovery of the stolen funds.

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Real-World Impact and Sentencing Outlook

The total value of the fraud convictions stands at more than £280,000, though reports indicate he plundered approximately £350,000 of taxpayer money during his tenure. The case highlights significant vulnerabilities in the government's ability to monitor overlapping employment contracts across different departments. Chowdhury, who studied politics and history and holds a master's degree in public policy and management, managed to navigate these systems while living with his mother and owning another house with his wife, whom he married in 2017.

Chowdhury has been remanded into custody following his conviction and is scheduled to be sentenced in January. The maximum sentence for fraud in the United Kingdom is ten years in prison, a penalty he now faces as the full extent of his financial crimes is assessed. His case serves as a stark reminder of the potential for abuse within remote working structures and the importance of robust cross-departmental checks.

The geographic location of the fraud adds another layer of complexity, as the house is situated in an area known for high-profile residents, including actress Keira Knightley and artists Tracey Emin, Gilbert, and George. Chowdhury's parents, originally from Pakistan and later settling in Bangladesh, purchased the property in 1999 when it was worth a fraction of its current value. His father worked as a tailor's machinist, and his mother spoke no English, a background that contrasts sharply with Chowdhury's exploitation of the systems they worked hard to establish in the UK.

As the legal proceedings move toward sentencing, the focus remains on the recovery of stolen funds and the resolution of the family dispute over the Brick Lane property. The case has prompted renewed scrutiny of civil service hiring practices and the monitoring of remote workers, particularly in roles involving significant public funds. Chowdhury's conviction marks the end of his ability to continue the deception, but the financial and legal ramifications will continue to unfold for months to come.