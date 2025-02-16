Civil Rights Icon Miller Green Shares His Freedom Ride Experience at Markham Black History Month Event

Miller Green, a former Freedom Rider, recounts his experiences challenging segregation in the 1960s at a Black History Month event in Markham, Illinois. His powerful story highlights the courage and sacrifices made by those who fought for civil rights.

Miller Green, an activist who participated in the Freedom Rides of the 1960s, shared his story at a Black History Month event in Markham on Saturday. Before relocating to Chicago in 1963, Green journeyed across the Deep South, playing a crucial role in the Civil Rights Movement of the early 1960s. As a Freedom Rider, he challenged segregation on interstate transit, confronting violence and arrest.

Green proudly recounted his experiences as a young man, defying Jim Crow travel laws enforced in the South. Despite a Supreme Court ruling in 1960 declaring segregated public buses unconstitutional, these laws remained in effect.The Freedom Riders, comprised mainly of young Black and white students, rode buses through Southern states, boldly challenging segregation in public spaces. Green, hailing from Jackson, Mississippi, joined the Freedom Riders in an effort to purchase bus tickets in his hometown. He was arrested on July 7, 1961, while still a high school senior. Just two years later, he moved to Chicago, where he continued his activism for civil rights. He has remained dedicated to sharing his story, as he did with a group in Markham celebrating Black history. Green's account painted a vivid picture of the dangers he faced: cold, dark jail cells, brutal beatings, and a bus engulfed in smoke from a Molotov cocktail attack. Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa, deeply moved by Green's words, stated that the experience transported him to that time, making him contemplate how he would have reacted to the violence. Agpawa emphasized that Green's visit served as a reminder of their responsibility to preserve and share this history. The Freedom Riders' actions transformed public transportation and significantly paved the way for the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. John Lewis, a prominent Freedom Rider and later a Georgia Congressman, is perhaps the most well-known figure associated with this movement





