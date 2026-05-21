Civil Defense Parades, Mourners Weep, and War Devours Lives in Lebanon

Mourners weep behind the coffins of Lebanese Civil Defense paramedics killed by Israeli strikes in Sidon, Lebanon. The aid group called the killing of rescue workers part of an alarming pattern. The attacks during a ceasefire are a bitter reminder of how war devours the lives of everyone caught in the crossfire. Many of the dead have been civilians. Cemeteries of Lebanon are filled with the coffins of the deceased, but for this time their burial will be temporary as there is an ongoing attack.

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed, and nearly 1 million have been displaced the war in southern Lebanon began in March. Nearly 400 have been killed since a ceasefire began in April.

Sidon, Lebanon, mourners weep behind the coffins of Lebanese Civil Defense paramedics killed by Israeli strikes. The aid group called the killing of rescue workers part of an alarming pattern. The attacks during a ceasefire are a bitter reminder of how war devours the lives of everyone caught in the crossfire. Many of the dead have been civilians





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Lebanon Israeli Airstrikes Civil Defense Mourners Paratem Snipers Medical Personnel Civilians War Casualties

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