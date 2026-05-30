City robots doused in beer and violently attacked as police hunt suspects

Northern California police are on the hunt for two men who attacked and poured beer on city robots tasked with surveying the city’s sidewalks for safety improvements.

The Hollister Police Department said that the two new robotic assessment units from Daxbot operating in the city this week werewho kicked and knocked the robots over while they were doing assessment of sidewalks, curbs, etc. for accessibility and ADA compliance.captured by the robot camera showed in one incident a person riding up on a bike, before knocking the robot over on its side and taking off, per the department’s post onNorthern California police are on the hunt for two men who attacked and poured beer on city robots tasked with surveying the city’s sidewalks.

In another incident, another person approaches the robot, hits it and then attacks the second robot who was recording the vandalism. The suspect strikes the robot and then pours what police said was beer on the second robot before fleeing the area.

“While the presence of these robots may naturally generate curiosity, the Hollister Police Department reminds the public that these units are performing an important public service,” the department explained in the post. In another incident, another person approaches the robot, hits it and then attacks the second robot who was recording the vandalism.

“The robots are equipped with advanced measuring and recording technology that allows them to accurately assess sidewalk conditions, identify potential accessibility barriers, and document areas requiring improvement,” the post read. “Locate and record the accessible route, create prioritization maps based on how often a path is traveled and how many hazards are present, and identify/inventory assets along pedestrian paths.

”Surveillance footage captured by the robot camera showed in one incident a person riding up on a bike, before knocking the robot over on its side and taking off. The Oregon-based company said that taking pictures with them is fine, but encourages people to allow the robots to perform the task they are programmed to do. At this time, it is unclear what kind of damage the robots suffered and the cost to repair them.

Northern California police are on the hunt for two men who attacked and poured beer on city robots tasked with surveying the city’s sidewalks. In another incident, another person approaches the robot, hits it and then attacks the second robot who was recording the vandalism. Surveillance footage captured by the robot camera showed in one incident a person riding up on a bike, before knocking the robot over on its side and taking off.





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