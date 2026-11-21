San Diego is falling further behind its goal of permitting 108,000 homes by 2029 as housing approvals continue to decline, according to the city's 2026 Annual Report on Home Permitting.

A new city report shows housing permits have declined for two consecutive years, leaving San Diego about 71,000 homes short of its 2029 goal. A new report is giving insight into just how far behind San Diego is from reaching its housing goals.

NBC 7’s Jackie Crea has the story. San Diego is falling further behind its goal of permitting 108,000 homes by 2029 as housing approvals continue to decline, according to the city's 2026 Annual Report on Home Permitting. The city permitted just over 7,600 homes in 2025, down from about 8,800 in 2024 and nearly 9,700 in 2023. That marks two consecutive years of declines in housing permits.

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Saad Asad with California YIMBY said the goal is to make it easier to build more homes and bring down their costs. Asad said several factors are contributing to challenges in building housing, including fees, requirements and restrictions.

"But we know what's causing a lot of these issues is those things like high fees, high requirements, red tape, blocks on where you can build homes, condo defect liability that makes it risky to build for sale homes," Asad said. The city's report shows that 2,050 of the homes permitted in 2025 were deed-restricted, representing about 27% of the total. Additional details about the affordability requirements are not yet available.

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The city has been asked for information about the rent costs, household income thresholds and length of restrictions associated with those homes. City officials say rising construction costs and economic conditions are contributing to the slowdown.

However, they say San Diego continues to lead California's largest cities in housing permits. The city also says the decline reflects a broader slowdown in housing and construction across the country. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.