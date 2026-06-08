City Park Jazz Festival Resumes with Temporary Stage

The 40th season of City Park Jazz festival resumed with a temporary stage after the park's bandshell was damaged by fire earlier in the year.

Denver 's City Park Jazz festival resumed its 40th season with a temporary stage after the park's bandshell was damaged by fire earlier in the year.

The suspected arson incident forced the organizers to set up a temporary stage for the concert headliner, the DJ Williams Band. Despite the setback, the event saw a large turnout of people gathering in City Park on Sunday evening, June 7, 2026. The Mapleton High School Jazz Messengers, led by Zach Brake, the director of the Jazz Studies program, entertained the crowds with their performance.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced that enough money had been raised to begin repairs on the damaged bandshell, which is normally used for the concerts. The DJ Williams Band performed from the temporary stage, and the event was well-received by the attendees. The City Park Jazz festival has been a staple of Denver's cultural scene for 40 years, and despite the challenges, the organizers were able to pull off a successful event.

The festival is expected to continue with its usual schedule, and the temporary stage will be used for the remaining concerts. The incident has highlighted the importance of community support and fundraising efforts to restore the damaged bandshell. The people of Denver have come together to support the festival and its organizers, and the event has been a testament to the city's resilience and determination.

The City Park Jazz festival is a celebration of music and community, and it continues to be a beloved event in Denver's cultural calendar. The festival's organizers have expressed their gratitude to the community for their support and look forward to continuing the event in the years to come





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City Park Jazz Denver Temporary Stage DJ Williams Band Mapleton High School Jazz Messengers

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