City officials step in to address South Side home’s ‘ridiculous’ flooding after KSAT report

District 4 eyes $700K drainage and roadway fix for Southside homeowners, pending approval amid budget deficit.

and reached out to the City of San Antonio on Wednesday, Barrera’s local councilmember, Edward Mungia , and others from the city met at Barrera’s home on Thursday.

“The city attorney’s office is going to be sending this person some information, some legal notices,” Mungia said. “Like, you’re blocking the drainage channel. You’re building over. You’re affecting other properties.

That’s, in my mind, that’s a public nuisance. ” Barrera is concerned about the ability to get in and out of his home, especially for his wife, who is in a wheelchair and can not move through the flooded yard. He said the city sent out two pump trucks before, but did not make much progress. A truck to pump water out of the area showed up on Thursday afternoon and began to pump water out again.

However, the interim assistant director of Public Works, Jessica Shirley-Saenz, said they plan to frequently tend to Barrera’s yard.

“We’re gonna do our best that after every rain that will be out here to actually pump,” Shirley-Saenz said. The number of trucks was a shocking realization for Barrera, and it put into perspective just how difficult it is to pump any flooded area in the city. The two lots near the Barrera’s home had 252 cubic yards pumped out in about the last week. Shirley-Saenz said that is equivalent to about 50,000 tons.

Councilmember Mungia plans to allocate $700,000 worth of District 4’s money to an improvement project on Rockwell Boulevard.. If that money is approved, a project to improve drain infrastructure and roadways on Rockwell Boulevard could begin as early as September or October. Barrera asked to start the project with the drainage system, not the roadways. Shirley-Saenz agreed that the project would begin with the drainage system if approved.

Zaria Oates Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

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San Antonio City Council Public Works Edward Mungia City Of San Antonio District 4 South Side

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