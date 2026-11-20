The City of San Diego awarded PATH and Healthcare in Action $23 million to expand homeless outreach, aiming to connect residents with shelter and medical care through coordinated street teams.

The City of San Diego has officially approved two significant new contracts designed to sustain and expand critical outreach services for the unhoused population within the city limits. This decisive action reinforces the municipal commitment to addressing the local homelessness crisis through targeted intervention strategies and comprehensive resource allocation. The approval marks a substantial step in the ongoing efforts to provide stability and support to vulnerable community members.

Outreach Contracts Detail Key Partners

One of the awarded contracts is with People Assisting The Homeless, widely known as PATH, to continue their vital role in supporting the City's Coordinated Street Outreach program. The second contract is awarded to Healthcare In Action, an organization selected to help dismantle the systemic barriers that often prevent the unhoused from accessing essential medical resources. This dual-contract approach ensures that both social and medical needs are addressed simultaneously for those living on the streets.

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Integration of Medical and Housing Services

Under the terms of the agreement, thirty-five dedicated outreach workers will be deployed across San Diego to connect individuals experiencing homelessness with shelter options, care services, and ultimately permanent housing. Healthcare In Action will coordinate directly with PATH San Diego to provide an enhanced level of support for individuals whose medical, behavioral health, or mental health challenges could otherwise serve as hurdles to securing stable housing. This integrated model aims to align health services with housing solutions, recognizing that individuals require both to achieve long-term stability.

Strategic Deployment and Rapid Response Teams

PATH San Diego will manage both rapid response teams and mobile homeless response units to ensure immediate assistance is available where it is needed most. The rapid response component is specifically focused on quick diversion strategies, facilitating immediate entry into shelter, and pursuing family reunification options in response to calls for community service. Meanwhile, Healthcare In Action brings specialized skill sets that allow the partnership to assist individuals with higher levels of complex needs, leveraging state resources to expand the scope of care.

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Proven Impact and Financial Investment

Ketra Carter, Program Manager from the City of San Diego's Homelessness Strategies & Solutions Department, highlighted the tangible results of the current Coordinated Street Outreach Program, noting that it served over 5,000 people last year. Of those individuals, 59% achieved a positive exit, defined as moving into shelter, housing, or another long-term solution. Carter emphasized that the up to $23 million contracts represent a very good return on investment, effectively using limited funding to make a significant difference in every community.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Future Collaboration

Jayna Lee, Associate Director of Outreach for People Assisting the Homeless, stated that without extensive outreach coverage, homelessness is likely to grow and remain stagnant in certain areas. Michael Wu, MD, Medical Director for San Diego and Orange County at Healthcare in Action, expressed honor in joining PATH and the City, noting that outreach often serves as the first trusted relationship a person living outside has with any system of care. By working together, these organizations aim to connect eligible people directly to street medicine, providing care where they are and creating a stronger path toward stable housing.