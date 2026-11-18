Redmond dismantles its Flock Safety ALPR camera network after community pressure and a contract termination by the City Council. Explore the details of the removal and privacy safeguards.

The City of Redmond has officially removed its entire network of 24 Flock Safety security cameras, marking the final step in ending a contentious partnership that had sparked significant debate within the local community. This physical dismantling of the hardware follows a decisive move by the Redmond City Council to terminate the municipal contract with the surveillance technology provider.

Council Terminates Contract After Community Pushback

The City Council executed the termination of the agreement during a formal study session held on July 21, a strategic meeting designed to address the growing public outcry regarding the use of Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology. The physical removal of the units, which included three cameras owned by a local homeowners' association, confirms the city's compliance with the council's directive to cease operations and retire the equipment from city property.

Also read San Diego City Council terminates Flock contract amid ALPR surveillance concerns

Mayor Angela Birney explicitly acknowledged the weight of the community's response in an official release, stating that the residents had raised significant and valid concerns about safety and privacy while the Flock ALPR cameras were in active use. She emphasized that these specific community prompts necessitated a closer, more rigorous review of the city's contractual relationship with Flock Safety, reinforcing that the safety and privacy of the Redmond populace remain among the city's highest administrative priorities.

Safeguards Prevented External Data Sharing

City officials clarified that the suspended ALPR program, which had been inactive since November 3, 2025, operated under strict policy safeguards designed to protect resident data from unauthorized access. These built-in protocols prohibited nationwide data sharing, enforced controlled access to the systems, required a manual review process for all external data requests, and mandated a 30-day data retention schedule for any collected information.

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Because of these rigorous internal safeguards, the city confirmed that no out-of-state or federal agency requested or received access to Redmond's ALPR data at any point during the program's existence. This transparency was intended to reassure residents that despite the privacy concerns, the data remained contained within the local jurisdiction and was not leaked to broader law enforcement networks or federal databases.

State Law Changes Impact Regional Surveillance Policies

The removal in Redmond occurs against a backdrop of changing state legislation that has altered how ALPR data is handled across Washington. Everett, another local municipality, has turned its Flock cameras back on following the enactment of a state law that explicitly exempts ALPR footage from the Public Records Act, thereby increasing the availability of this data to law enforcement under specific conditions.

Under the new state statute, police departments are permitted to utilize ALPR data for investigating felonies, gross misdemeanors, stolen vehicles, and missing persons cases. However, the law imposes strict limitations on data usage, allowing for a retention period of only 21 days and prohibiting the placement of cameras near sensitive locations such as schools, places of worship, healthcare facilities, immigration facilities, and food banks.

The divergence in local policies highlights the ongoing tension between security needs and privacy rights, with Renton City Council voting 6-1 in August to cover their Flock cameras in a move intended to rebuild public trust. These contrasting approaches illustrate how individual communities are navigating the complex legal and ethical landscape introduced by recent state-level regulatory changes regarding surveillance technology.