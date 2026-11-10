City of London Police Release Footage of Brazen Pub Phone Theft

The City of London Police have released surveillance footage of a brazen phone snatching in a pub, urging the public to keep valuables secure amidst rising crime concerns.

The City of London Police have released video evidence of a brazen mobile phone theft that occurred in a public house, capturing two suspects as they snatched a device from an unsuspecting customer. The incident highlights the persistent issue of opportunistic theft in London's nightlife districts and serves as a stark reminder for patrons to remain vigilant with their personal belongings.

Police Seek Suspects in Brazen Theft

The footage shows two men, both wearing flat caps, engaging in conversation before one individual, dressed in a grey puffer coat, turns his attention to a group seated behind them. In a move executed with remarkable speed, the man in the coat quickly grabs a mobile phone lying just inches from its owner, who appears distracted while conversing with friends. The thieves then immediately stand up and exit the establishment before the victim realizes the theft has taken place.

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The City of London Police are urging the public to assist in identifying the pair, describing the crime as an opportunistic act carried out in plain sight. Detective Constable Stacie Cottrell noted that the offenders deliberately targeted a group enjoying themselves, knowing that a moment of distraction was all they required to steal the phone. Authorities have released the footage in the hope that someone may recognize the individuals and help solve the case.

Metropolitan Police Crackdown on Snatching

This incident follows a broader operational effort by the Metropolitan Police, which recently conducted its largest ever crackdown on phone snatching across London under Mayor Sadiq Khan. The multi-agency operation resulted in the arrest of more than 700 individuals and the seizure of hundreds of stolen handsets. Officers executed more than 50 warrants across the capital to recover the stolen devices, demonstrating a coordinated response to the epidemic of street crime.

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During these operations, police teams successfully pursued suspected phone thieves, including a notable incident where officers waded into a body of water to recover stolen goods. They managed to fish out six phones wrapped in foil, a common tactic used by thieves to block radio signals and hinder GPS tracking systems. The Met also targeted second-hand phone shops suspected of acting as fences for stolen electronic devices.

Recent High-Profile Theft Cases

Recent events in central London have underscored the dangers faced by citizens and bystanders involved in these crimes. Last week, a Deliveroo driver named Milo Sterlini chased a thief who had stolen a phone from a Brazilian tourist in Borough. The incident occurred at around 8pm on November 1, with Sterlini pursuing the suspect on his motorbike during a routine delivery shift.

Sterlini, who runs the YouTube channel London Eats, captured the encounter and ordered the thief to drop the device. The suspect brazenly responded that he needed to make money, but Sterlini ultimately stopped the chase due to safety concerns. He noted that nine times out of ten, phone thieves are carrying knives, prompting him to prioritize personal safety over recovering the stolen property.

National Crime Statistics and Fraud Surge

While thefts from the person in London, including snatching and pickpocketing, fell from 103,900 in 2024/25 to 81,300 this year, national figures reveal a significant upward trend. Recorded crimes across England and Wales soared past seven million for the first time, with official data from the Office for National Statistics showing an eight percent jump to 7,084,375 incidents in the year to June.

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This national surge is largely attributed to a massive 41 percent increase in reported fraud, reaching 1.8 million offences. The rise corresponds with the launch of a new reporting service in December, allowing the public to log cybercrime with the City of London Police. This new system has replaced the previous service, Action Fraud, which was widely criticized by MPs as unfit for purpose.

Reporting Stolen Mobile Devices

The banking and financial services body UK Finance reported a 79 percent increase to 1.02 million frauds to the new service, indicating that many offenses were previously under-recorded. The City of London Police continue to urge socializing patrons to keep valuables close and never leave phones unattended in pubs or bars.

Anyone with information regarding the men in the recent pub theft is asked to contact the City of London Police on 101, quoting reference number 652699. Alternatively, individuals wishing to remain anonymous can report tips through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.