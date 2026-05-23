Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Philip, has been accused of failing to surrender his Freedom of the City of London despite being asked to do so by the City of London Corporation. His Freedom, an ancient tradition, allows recipients to walk sheep over London Bridge, while his association with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile, has been considered 'wholly unacceptable and inconsistent' with the status and obligations of a Freeman of the City of London.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been criticised for failing to surrender his Freedom of the City of London despite being asked to do so. The City of London Corporation passed a motion of censure against Andrew yesterday after he failed to respond to its letter inviting him to relinquish his Freedom of the City.

His Freedom is not an honour or office but a property right protected under both domestic law and the European Convention on Human Rights, lacking the power to remove it. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor inherited the Freedom of the City of London in 2012 by virtue of patrimony, as the child of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, who was awarded the Freedom in 1948.

The court considered his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to be 'wholly unacceptable and inconsistent' with the status and obligations of a Freeman of the City of London. In its motion of censure, the court expressed 'profound disappointment' for failing to surrender his Freedom despite being asked to do so





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Freedom Of The City Of London City Of London Corporation Jeffrey Epstein

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City of London Corporation Passes Motion of Censure against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over Failure to Surrender Freedom of the City of LondonAndrew Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Philip, has been accused of failing to surrender his Freedom of the City of London despite being asked to do so by the City of London Corporation. His Freedom, an ancient tradition, allows recipients to walk sheep over London Bridge, while his association with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile, has been considered 'wholly unacceptable and inconsistent' with the status and obligations of a Freeman of the City of London.

Read more »