City of Keller Reaches Settlement with Westlake Over Proposed Data Center Noise and Environmental Limits

The City of Keller has resolved its lawsuit with Westlake and Circle T Owner LP regarding a contentious 1.1 million-square-foot data center on their shared border. The agreement mandates noise limits, quarterly monitoring for three years, landscaping, and emission controls, addressing long-standing resident concerns about health, property values, and lack of proper notice, amid broader state-level debates on data center growth.

The City of Keller says it has reached an agreement with Westlake in a lawsuit over a proposed data center on the border of the two cities.

Keller will be allowed to enforce noise limits for the proposed center, and the settlement includes landscaping requirements and emission controls. The City of Keller says it has reached an agreement with Westlake and Circle T Owner LP in a lawsuit over a proposed date center on the Keller/Westlake border. Keller says the agreement will allow the city to enforce noise limits, and will create quarterly noise monitoring for the first three years of the data center's operations.

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Plans for a 1.1 million-square-foot data center in Westlake near its border with Keller have been at the center of debate for months. Keller residents said they were not given proper notice about the development, which would be near Keller's Marshall Ridge neighborhood. Keller residents who live along the border with Westlake are raising concerns about a proposed data center planned in neighboring Westlake, saying the project would be located just steps from their homes.

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They are also worried about the environmental impacts, along with their own quality of life, including their health and property values. Gov. Greg Abbott shifted course after initially welcoming data centers to Texas, pushing to slow development by requiring resource audits before new permits are issued. Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic challenger who unseated Abbott, has called for an immediate moratorium on data centers until the Texas Legislature can meet.