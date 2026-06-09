City leaders urge people to stop feeding Santa Monica squirrels due to swelling population

Santa Monica city officials are urging people to stop feeding the squirrels at Palisades Park due to a swelling population and potential environmental concerns.

Santa Monica city officials are urging people to stop feeding the squirrels at Palisades Park due to a swelling population and potential environmental concerns. The hundreds of ground squirrels, which typically spend their time combing the grass for crumbs and approaching visitors in search of a treat, are native to the area.

However, they're traditionally found burrowing deep into the cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. In recent years, wildlife experts say that people who have fed them junk food and provided an abundant supply of food have caused their population to explode.

"The problem is, it's always the food supply," said Marcia Rybak, the director of Coast and Canyon Wildlife Rehabilitation. "Everything is shelter and food with wildlife, or all animals, really. " A sign from Santa Monica city officials asking people not to feed the squirrels or birds at Palisades Park.

Rybak says that any drastic measures taken to eradicate the squirrels likely wouldn't work, and that if people simply stopped feeding them, the population would naturally dwindle to more sustainable levels. On Monday, CBS LA reporters witnessed the squirrels munching on cheesy crackers and a packet of ranch dressing.

"They're very dominant squirrels," said Nicole Smith, who was visiting on Monday. "This is their park. They've taken over.

" As far as erosion problems, Ryback said it's unclear if it's actually an issue, but with the number of squirrels now living in the area, it's certainly a possibility. "I do understand both sides, and you don't want to go down the path of getting rid of what's naturally there," said Joe Affleck. Rybak said that 20 years ago, city leaders floated the idea of giving the squirrels birth control, but it never happened.

She says that one potential issue that could come with a sudden decrease in food is more aggressive behaviors. Santa Monica city leaders have not yet responded to CBS LA's request for comment on if the population is larger than it was last year, when they posted signs around the park asking people to stop feeding them.





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