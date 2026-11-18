City officials have halted construction at multiple sites tied to engineers involved in last week’s deadly Brooklyn building collapse.

City officials have halted construction at multiple sites tied to engineers involved in last week’s deadly Brooklyn building collapse, as officials widen their investigation into the disaster that killed eight people.

The crackdown is part of a sweeping inspection effort reviewing roughly 160 construction projects involving six firms connected to the doomed development, according toFirefighters, NYPD Emergency Services Unit members and dogs search through rubble following a collapse in Brooklyn, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. A review of city building records identified at least 24 sites across four boroughs that inspectors have visited since the tragedy. At least five received orders halting some or all construction.

Also read NYPD ESU Rescues Pregnant Woman and Seven Victims from Deadly Brooklyn Building Collapse in Flatbush

The projects are linked to two engineers involved in the Flatbush excavation: Jieming Wang of LMW Engineering Group, who submitted structural plans, and MD Ariful Islam of RI Consulting Services, who oversaw excavation monitoring. The affected properties include a Greenwich Village parking garage being converted into luxury condominiums, a six-story apartment development in Queens and a former Brooklyn church being transformed into a 10-unit residential building. At 599 Willoughby Ave.

, the former Hebron Baptist Church was cited for safety violations, while demolition sites at 285 and 291 Eastern Parkway have accumulated multiple violations and stop-work orders. A view shows 56-12 Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside where partial stop-work orders were issued after a worker was seen without a safety harness. In Queens, inspectors issued a partial stop-work order at 56-12 Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside after spotting a worker on scaffolding without a safety harness.

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Another construction site at 131-28 40th Rd. in Flushing was hit with a partial stop-work order over scaffolding violations. Elsewhere, inspectors flagged loose safety netting above a neighboring school playground and missing guardrails at a Douglaston construction site, while unsafe scaffolding prompted a halt to exterior work at 332 W. 11th St. in Manhattan.

In The Bronx, inspectors issued a full stop-work order at 58 W. 184th St. Tuesday after a contractor allegedly refused to allow an inspection and threatened to lock an inspector inside the site. At another Bronx excavation site, 2167 Arthur Ave. , a contractor had previously been cited for damaging a gas main. Also at that site, Elite Concrete, which was performing excavation at the time of last week’s collapse, was performing excavation there.

DOB records, as cited by the outlet, show in March a neighbor called 311 to report their excavation had caused cracks in the foundation of his home. An excavation site where a contractor was previously cited for damaging a gas main is located at 2167 Arthur Ave.

Wang’s approved plans did not call for steel bracing or underpinning at the collapse site, though investigators have not determined whether that contributed to the disaster. Firefighters search the rubble of a collapsed building in Brooklyn, N.Y. , Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The building fell into a nearby construction site.

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Firefighters, NYPD Emergency Services Unit members and dogs search through rubble following a collapse in Brooklyn, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. A view shows 56-12 Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside where partial stop-work orders were issued after a worker was seen without a safety harness. An excavation site where a contractor was previously cited for damaging a gas main is located at 2167 Arthur Ave. Firefighters search the rubble of a collapsed building in Brooklyn, N.Y.

, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The building fell into a nearby construction site.