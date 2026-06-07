City in Baldwin county gets help with storm resiliency

Sen. Katie Britt says she has secured more than $2 million for the City of Foley

) - U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala. , says she has secured $2.063 million for the City of Foley in the FY26 Homeland Security Appropriations Act to help improve storm resiliency by burying vulnerable utilities in the city’s downtown corridor.

The project would move existing overhead utility lines underground across six blocks in downtown Foley, from West Magnolia Avenue to Myrtle Avenue, covering about 2,300 linear feet, according to the announcement. The funding would support construction and operating costs for the work. City officials say the project is aimed at speeding recovery after major tropical storms, protecting jobs and helping restore the regional economy. Foley is located along the northern Gulf Coast, an area frequently impacted by tropical weather.

“Alabama communities along the Gulf of America know well the destruction tropical storms can bring,” Britt said in a statement. “This investment will result in a safer, more resilient community. ” Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich thanked Britt for the funding, calling it a partnership between Congress, Foley and Riviera Utilities. He said burying the lines would protect a central corridor that supports the city’s hospital and downtown businesses, while also supporting downtown beautification efforts.

Britt’s office said she directly secured more than $14.97 million statewide for Alabama in FY26 Homeland Security appropriations funding. Faith Academy counselor found guilty of failing to report suspected sexual abuse of studentOrange Beach to conduct water emergency exercise Monday





FOX10News / 🏆 581. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baldwin County students learn financial planning at BizTown Summer CampUnited Bank partners with Junior Achievement to teach money management skills to Baldwin County students during three-day camp.

Read more »

Katie Price Reaffirms Love for Imprisoned Husband Lee Andrews After Dubai Meeting with Ex-PartnerKatie Price has publicly declared her love for Lee Andrews and resumed wearing her wedding ring, days after a meeting with his ex-partner Dina Taji. This shift comes amid Lee's imprisonment in Dubai on fraud charges and Katie's own admission of stress-related weight loss.

Read more »

Sen. Moreno: 'Embarrassing' Congress Can't Pass SAVE America ActSen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said it's 'embarrassing' Congress can't pass the SAVE America Act, while Colombia requires proof of citizenship.

Read more »

Katie Price Struggles to Cope with Stress-Induced Weight Loss Amid Husband Lee Andrews' ImprisonmentKatie Price is striving to continue with her normal life despite admitting her body is 'skeletal' after stress-induced weight loss amid husband Lee Andrews' imprisonment. She shared an inspirational Instagram message on Friday and compared 'old me' to 'new me' on her Story. Katie also took to Instagram to support her son Junior, 20, as he performed in Monaco amid the Grand Prix.

Read more »